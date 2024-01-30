Tottenham really want to sign a "world-class" new £34 million transfer target as the club's recruitment team and chairman Daniel Levy's plans take further shape.

Spurs enjoy busy January

It's already been a pretty busy month at Spurs, with the Lilywhites sealing deals for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on loan and defender Radu Dragusin in a £25 million transfer from Genoa.

Coupled with the plethora of outgoings, as a host of Tottenham players secure loan moves away from north London, there have been widespread reports that they were also in talks to sign Club Brugge sensation Antonio Nusa on a buy-to-loan-back deal.

Brentford moved in to hijack that move and agree a deal for Nusa, but in a sensational twist, Nusa'a move to west London unceremoniously stalled after the winger failed a medical - re-opening the door for Spurs to make a potential move if they see fit.

As the Nusa saga drags on, and Spurs' head coach refuses to completely rule out more late activity, Tottenham could potentially still make a late move to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. This is regardless of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg choosing to stay at Spurs, as confirmed by the player's own lawyer this week.

The north Londoners are also remain in planning for 2024 transfers overall, with manager Ange Postecoglou apparently keen to bolster his defence further after the signing of Dragusin. Tottenham are real admirers of Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite among others in this respect, but another player now turning heads at N17 is Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho.

Spurs make approach to sign new target Pacho

Indeed, as per Belgian transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Spurs have made a 2024 approach to sign Pacho and are "strong" in their interest.

They've also scouted him on numerous occasions over 2023/2024, making the Ecuador international a real "one to watch" in terms of potentially joining Postecoglou this year.

Pacho, called "world-class" by manager Dino Toppmoller, has started 19 Bundesliga games as a mainstay for the German side.

Willian Pacho's best Bundesliga games for Eintracht Frankfurt - 23/24 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Eintracht 2-0 FC Heidenheim 7.68 RB Leipzig 0-1 Eintracht 7.52 Eintracht 5-1 Bayern Munich 7.48 Union Berlin 0-3 Eintracht 7.42 Hoffenheim 1-3 Eintracht 7.22

The 22-year-old is also still very young with high re-sale value if he performs well, and reports suggest Eintracht are willing to do a deal at around £34 million.