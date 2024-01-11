Tottenham have been told the "mega money" price tag needed to sign a midfielder they really want, alongside the heavily linked Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

Postecoglou chasing new midfielder after Dragusin

After securing the arrivals of Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig, and defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa in a part-exchange deal worth around £26 million (Fabrizio Romano), attention turns to the possible addition of a new midfielder.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou reportedly wants a new number eight in the engine room, and one who can alternate with playmaker James Maddison when required.

Reports in the last few weeks have suggested this could come down to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future, and whether the Dane can seal a move away from north London before January 31.

However, The Independent and journalist Miguel Delaney shared an update on this after Spurs sealed a deal for Dragusin - indicating that may not be the case as Tottenham "press ahead" with plans to sign another midfielder.

The most heavily linked option by far has been Gallagher of Chelsea. The Englishman has been excellent under Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge this season, starting 19 league games as a key player.

Gallagher is currently level with Cole Palmer for top-flight assists at Chelsea, and his stellar form has apparently turned Postecoglou's head in his search for a new midfield running man at Spurs.

However, that isn't to say he's their only option, as it is also believed the Lilywhites hold a keen interest in signing Royal Antwerp sensation Arthur Vermeeren. The Belgian has enjoyed somewhat of a breakthrough campaign in the Jupiler Pro League this season, and has even drawn comparisons with legendary Barcelona stars like Andreas Iniesta.

Vermeeren has started 20 league matches and featured in all of Antwerp's Champions League games earlier this term. The 18-year-old has been described by Spurs scouts as the "next Christian Eriksen", according to Tottenham News, who have another line on the club's interest in Vermeeren this week.

Tottenham want "mega money" Vermeeren

According to the outlet, Vermeeren is of real interest to Tottenham, but the club will have to pay what sources describe as a "mega money" fee to prise him away from Belgium. Indeed, the package required would be £25 million initial payment and an extra £25 million in performance-related add-ons.

This is how highly rated Vermeeren is at Antwerp, but it remains to be seen if Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and the club's recruitment team think he's worth that marquee figure.

What's abundantly clear, though, is that the teenager is a player of sky-high potential and one to watch over the coming weeks.

"Do I sometimes watch with my mouth open? Certainly," said former Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld on Vermeeren.

"Everyone knows perfectly what to do when in possession of the ball and when losing the ball. Then the qualities of such a boy come to the fore. What he shows at his age is fantastic. I have rarely seen that."