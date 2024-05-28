A pundit has been left thrilled by an "interesting Richarlison replacement" who Tottenham Hotspur are targeting for manager Ange Postecoglou this summer.

Postecoglou says Spurs need to sign new attackers

Timo Werner is expected to stay at Tottenham for another year on loan from RB Leipzig, but Spurs are reportedly open to selling the likes of Bryan Gil, Manor Solomon and Richarlison when the transfer window reopens on June 14.

The aforementioned trio are not the only players who chairman Daniel Levy could opt to let go either, as reliable insider Paul O'Keefe stated earlier this month that Spurs are open to offers for over a dozen members of Postecoglou's squad.

Fabrizio Romano has also predicted a very active summer transfer window for the north Londoners, even claiming they could make as many as five major signings this summer, as they look to back Postecoglou following a positive debut campaign for the Australian as head coach.

“They’re looking at different options as a centre striker or as a winger," said Romano last week.

Tottenham's best-performing players per 90 in the Premier League Average match rating (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.04 Cristian Romero 7.03 Dejan Kulusevski 6.96

"I expect Tottenham to be really busy. I don’t want to throw out like six or seven names, but they are considering several players and several positions. I see Tottenham being really busy, I think it could be four or five signings this summer for Spurs.”

Postecoglou has been forthright in his desire to upgrade the squad, and recently stated that Tottenham need to sign new attackers this summer given the plethora of injuries they suffered in that area last term.

"Yeah, absolutely. It's no secret. You saw the way we finished the season. We obviously lost Richy and Timo as well with injuries but we're fairly light in that area," said Postecoglou on the need for new attackers.

"We started last season with Manor [Solomon] and [Ivan] Perisic and we were quite healthy in that front third in terms of numbers, but as the year went on it became pretty evident that we need to bulk up. We're in Europe as well next year so we'll have more games and it's definitely an area of the park we'll need to strengthen."

Tottenham are thought to be looking at signing a number of strikers, and one of them is RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda.

Pundit thrilled as Tottenham eye Openda to replace Richarlison

The £85 million Belgian, who scored 24 goals and bagged seven assists in the Bundesliga alone last season, is on Spurs' transfer shortlist as they decide which striker to move for (Paul O'Keefe).

Speaking to Tottenham News, pundit John Wenham has praised Openda as Spurs target his potential signing - explaining why he'd be an excellent addition.

“I watched Openda in the Champions League a couple of times this year and I was impressed,” Wenham said.

“He has a real mix of pace and excellent finishing ability. He looks like someone who could also play out wide, so he would be an interesting replacement for Richarlison."