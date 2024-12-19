Tottenham Hotspur supporters have been given some inside information from one of their players, via a journalist who's apparently spoken to him, about the prospect of a January exit next month.

Ange Postecoglou deals with player selection crisis at Spurs

Lilywhites head coach Ange Postecoglou is in the midst of a real player selection crisis at Spurs right now, with Guglielmo Vicario, Ben Davies, Richarlison, Wilson Odobert, Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Rodrigo Bentancur all unavailable due to injury or suspension.

This has stretched Postecoglou's squad to the bare bones heading into Christmas, and a fair few of the aforementioned men are not expected to return to the field until 2025.

Spurs face an extremely tough next few games in the Premier League as well, with Liverpool coming to north London this weekend, before Postecoglou's side take face off against high-flying Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

They also host Wolves in their last game of the year, with Newcastle United then making the trip down south for their first bout of the new year before a crucial North London Derby clash away to Arsenal.

Postecoglou will be hoping he has some key personnel back on time for their trip to the Emirates Stadium, including Richarlison, who has spent most of the 2024/2025 campaign sidelined through injury.

The Brazil striker, signed from Everton for around £60 million in the summer of 2022, is currently out with a thigh injury and won't be back in action until next year - but that hasn't stopped clubs from his homeland attempting an ambitious move to prise him away mid-season.

Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt has confirmed the club's interest in Richarlison, while Flamengo are also believed to have made contact over a potential January deal for the 27-year-old.

"What is concrete is that we have expressed a formal interest in Richarlison. We know how difficult it is to bring him in," said Bittencourt in an interview, via Globo Esporte this week.

“The head of scouting [Ricardo Corrêa] was the head of scouting in 2016, he was the one who recommended signing him when he was the top scorer in Série B. I brought Richarlison in as vice-president of football. We’ve created a relationship, not a friendship, but a strong one. We sent a first document to the English club, still without an offer, but asking if they would like to negotiate.”

Journalist shares what Richarlison has told him about leaving Tottenham

As well as Fluminense and Flamengo, there are reports that Corinthians, Palmeiras and Vasco also made inquiries over Richarlison - so there is no absolutely no shortage of takers in Brazil.

However, according to journalist Thiago Asmar, as translated by Bolavip and Sport Witness, it appears Richarlison will not be leaving Spurs in January.

Asmar, also via X, claims to have personally contacted the striker, asking for comment on his future, and "he explained everything".

Tottenham are apparently determined not to let him go in the winter, with Postecoglou's side viewing Richarlison as an "important" member of the first team, especially for the second half of the campaign, so any negotiations will be rebuffed.

So, taking this into account, Brazil's elite may have to look elsewhere in search of a Premier League big name.