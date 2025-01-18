Tottenham Hotspur are busy attempting to back under-fire boss Ange Postecoglou with fresh faces in January, but a current squad member has now set his sights on leaving N17.

Ange Postecoglou facing mounting pressure at Tottenham

Postecoglou, who has been forced to cope with a severely-depleted squad for the majority of this Premier League season, faces mounting pressure amid backlash from critics - with Spurs losing a dismal 11 top flight matches already.

The Lilywhites slipped to 14th earlier this week, losing four out of their last five matches, and this kind of form has prompted questions whether Postecoglou is really the right man for the job after all.

Chairman Daniel Levy reportedly continues to back the 59-year-old behind-closed-doors, but the tactician faces an end-of-season review. Tottenham have also shortlisted Edin Terzic as a potential replacement for Postecoglou, should they part company, as the club do their due-diligence on managerial targets in the event they're forced into a tough decision (TEAMtalk).

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16 Ipswich Town (home) February 22

In the meantime, Postecoglou's desperately looking to turn Spurs' fortunes around, and technical director Johan Lange is actively looking for potential solutions in the January transfer market.

Lange missed out on a deal for Randal Kolo Muani, who ended up joining Juventus on a season-long loan deal from PSG, with Tottenham now back in the market for a forward as they seek to bolster Postecoglou's attacking options.

Spurs have been offered Lyon star Rayan Cherki (GiveMeSport), who could leave for a bargain £25 million this month amid the Ligue 1 side's financial crisis, and he may well be perfect for Postecoglou, considering the Frenchman stands out as their star player.

There are options for the north Londoners, and their need to bring in another attacker could be exacerbated further by a potential exit for Richarlison.

Richarlison decides he wants to leave Tottenham

As per Football Insider and journalist Wayne Veysey, Richarlison has told friends he wants to quit Tottenham, and he's fully made up his mind on the decision.

The Brazilian appears determined to make a move away, and clubs in the Saudi Pro League are rumoured to have registered a past interest in tempting him to the Middle East.

The former Everton star enjoyed a serious purple patch under Postecoglou this time last year, but his 24/25 campaign has been hampered by injury. Richarlison cost £60 million to sign from the Toffees in 2022, and on the whole, he hasn't quite justified that price tag despite flashes of brilliance.

For Brazil, he's been a consistent goalscorer, with pundit Micah Richards calling the South American "underrated" during his time at Tottenham.

“He’s underrated isn’t he. If you look at how Everton set up going through a relegation battle, a lot of times he receives the ball he’s deep,” Richards said on the BBC in 2022 (via TBR).

“ I think we are seeing someone who can play the number nine role, and he has been given a chance. The big talk was about Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison and we were like Jesus has to play, but he’s showing us why he’s the number nine.”