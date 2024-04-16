Tottenham have been tipped to offload a member of Ange Postecoglou's squad who's played nearly every Premier League game this season.

Spurs players linked with summer exits

A number of names are facing very uncertain futures at Spurs as we slowly approach the summer transfer window.

In the last few days, some reports have suggested that midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is pining for the exit door at Tottenham after being given precious few chances to impress this campaign.

The Argentine has contributed well on occasion, but James Maddison's presence has kept him out of Postecoglou's starting elevens on a very regular basis. As well as Lo Celso, another player struggling for minutes is young winger Bryan Gil.

Senior Tottenham players with fewest league minutes since start of 2023/2024 Played (via WhoScored) Bryan Gil 191 Manor Solomon (injured for large period) 198 Giovani Lo Celso 468 Oliver Skipp 572 Rodrigo Bentancur (injured for large period) 729

The former Sevilla star, signed by Fabio Paratici in 2021, elected to stay at Spurs in January and fight for game time - but his efforts have been in vain thus far. Gil, though, only wants to leave Tottenham in the event of a permanent project - with a loan very unappealing given the amount of temporary spells away he's already been on.

There are also the contingent of Spurs players out on loan who must be considered. Japhet Tanganga will have just a year remaining on his deal when he returns from Millwall, with young striker Troy Parrott likely to attract interest following a brilliant season at Excelsior in the Netherlands.

Postecoglou has apparently decided Djed Spence is not part of his future plans, and the same can be said of left-back Sergio Reguilon (Alasdair Gold). Club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele is very, very likely to be transfer listed as well, as Spurs look to part company with one of the biggest flops in their recent history.

Leeds want to make Joe Rodon's deal permanent this summer after his excellent Championship campaign, while closer to home, uncertainty surrounds the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Alan Hutton tips Hojbjerg exit from Spurs

The Denmark international has actually played nearly every league game this season, amassing 31 top flight appearances, but the vast majority of them have been off the substitutes' bench.

Speaking to Tottenham News, BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Alan Hutton says Hojbjerg's "time is up" at Tottenham and he'll be gone this summer.

“Hojbjerg, there has been a conversation for a while now that maybe his Tottenham career was over," said Hutton. Ange has brought him back in from time to time and he has played minutes but not as regularly as he would want.

“I genuinely believe he would have left before now but with a new manager coming in, he probably thought he had an opportunity to force his way in, but it has not quite happened. Again, if they’re going to bring in a midfielder who is relatively similar then you’re thinking maybe my time is up here so he’s somebody who will be looking at his options again come the summer.”