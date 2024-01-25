Tottenham have set their sights on another rising star after Antonio Nusa as chairman Daniel Levy and the recruitment team eye a new target.

Spurs enjoying productive January window

A lot of business has been done at Spurs this month, and in quick fashion. Manager Ange Postecoglou, who was public in his desire to bring fresh faces through the door quickly, has been granted his wish.

Timo Werner arrived on loan from RB Leipzig, with the deal though to contain an option to buy him in the summer. Following the German, Spurs sealed a permanent move for much-needed new centre-back Radu Dragusin, who signed from Genoa for around £25 million.

To make way for these new arrivals, and balance the books in terms of player salaries, the Lilywhites also agreed loan exits for as many as six players.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival, RB Leipzig (loan) Radu Dragusin Arrival, Genoa (permanent) Djed Spence Exit, Genoa (loan) Eric Dier Exit, Bayern (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit, Plymouth (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit, Millwall (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit, Brentford (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit, Hajduk Split (loan)

The likes of Ivan Perisic and Eric Dier, who sealed moves to Hajduk Split and Bayern Munich respectively, have certainly played their last games for Tottenham. Dier and Perisic's deals expire later this year, so the loan deals will allow both Hajduk Split and Bayern Munich to agree summer free moves rather than pay Spurs an outright fee this month.

This is still good business for the north Londoners, though, as it sweetens the transfers of unwanted players and rids Tottenham of their high-earning salaries.

Spurs also chasing some of Europe's brightest young talents

Levy and co have acted cleverly this transfer market, and are now widely reported to be chasing a deal for Club Brugge sensation Antonio Nusa.

Spurs are currently locked in talks to sign Nusa, as per reliable transfer sources like Fabrizio Romano, as the Lilywhites make good on their policy of recruiting Europe's finest talents. Alasdair Gold, a Tottenham correspondent for football.london, has previously stated that they're aiming to replicate the successful transfers of Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr in this respect.

Both starlets have gone to become real success stories in north London, with Spurs attempting to sign Nusa and send him back to Brugge for the remainder of this campaign.

Tottenham set sights on Boris Mamzuah

According to German news outlet Bild, Tottenham have now set their sights on another rising star after Nusa. Indeed, it is believed Spurs are interested in signing Hertha Berlin youngster Boris Mamzuah, alongside a host of other top European sides like Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Ajax, RB Salzburg and La Liga champions Barcelona.

Hertha recently protected themselves by tying the midfielder down with a long-term deal, but the contract is thought to contain an affordable release clause of around £4 million.

While this fee would surely be no real obstacle for Levy, Spurs' real worry is the sheer amount of prestigious competition for Mamzuah's signature.

The German's manager, Pal Dardai, has already branded the teenager a "born footballer" and "one of the greatest talents of recent years".