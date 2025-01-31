Tottenham Hotspur are "potentially leading the race" for a striker "capable of scoring 40 goals a season", with chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange trying to get one outfield signing through the door before February 3rd.

Tottenham targeting late January deal to sign new striker for Postecoglou

Dominic Solanke is expected to be out for well over a month after injuring his knee in training, and amid Spurs' injury crisis, this spells real trouble for Postecoglou who has previous few alternatives to the 27-year-old.

Spurs tried to sign Randal Kolo Muani on loan from PSG earlier this month, but were eventually thwarted in their attempts by Juventus, who ended up winning the race for his signature and bagged the versatile attacker on a straight temporary deal.

Now, Levy and Lange's attention has switched to Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel, and they appear to be making serious headway in pursuit of the versatile young striker.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (away) February 2nd Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th

Reliable media sources are claiming that Tottenham have already agreed a fee to sign Tel permanently for around £50 million, but the 19-year-old is apparently taking his time to make a decision over whether he'll join the Lilywhites.

Sky Sports have their own update on the situation from this lunchtime, and they share exactly why Tel is in mixed minds over making the move to north London.

Tottenham leading Mathys Tel race, but player might desire loan move

As per the broadcast giant, via X, Tel might just want to leave Bayern on loan, rather than indefinitely - even if Spurs are possibly in pole position for his services after being the only club to submit a concrete bid.

"We understand that Tottenham are the only team to come in with a bid to buy the player," claimed a Sky reporter.

"It's a £50 million bid which the club, Bayern Munich, have certainly entertained that idea, but it's the player who hasn't decided.

"If he does want to move away, will he want to make it a permanent move? Potentially not, we hear. He might just want to go on loan, because he sees himself as having a future in the long-term at Bayern Munich. So, Tottenham potentially leading the race for him, but still a long way to go."

If Postecoglou cannot land the highly-rated Frenchman - who former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsman said is capable of "scoring 40 goals a season" - it will be a major blow, and would force the club's recruitment team back to square one yet again after missing out on Kolo Muani.