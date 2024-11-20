Tottenham Hotspur superstar Son Heung-min is set for an internal meeting with Spurs over his future "in the coming days", as a European club prepare to bid for him when the January transfer window reopens.

Spurs reportedly set to trigger one-year extension clause in Son contract

Reliable media sources have claimed that Son's one-year extension clause is set to be triggered, which would keep him in north London until the summer of 2026, with his current terms set to expire at the end of this season as things stand.

Related Lange willing to pay £50m requirement to sign long-term Tottenham target The Danish director has his eyes on an in-form Premier League player wanted by his predecessor.

The 32-year-old was pivotal for manager Ange Postecoglou last term, scoring 17 goals and assisting 10 more in the Premier League alone, and there is little denying he remains a key man despite the lesser numbers so far this campaign.

The £190,000-per-week forward is a Lilywhites legend, and perhaps one of the best bargain buys in recent history, considering he signed for just £22 million from Bayer Leverkusen nearly 10 years ago.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15

Losing Son for nothing would be a bitter blow for Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy, resulting in their reported decision to take action as they begin steps to trigger his one-year extension clause.

“I have something to say about Heung-min Son, a top player of Tottenham Hotspur. It's important to say that, according to my information, Tottenham are prepared to take the option to extend the contract of Son," said Fabrizio Romano last week (via GiveMeSport).

“So if you check on Son, on all the websites, for example, Transfermarkt, you can see that his contract is expiring in the summer of 2025.

“But Tottenham have an option, they have a clause in the contract to extend the deal for one more season, 25/26, and they are in the process, from what I'm hearing, of extending this contract for one more year.”

While this would appear to cement his future for another year and a half, reports in Turkey now claim that Süper Lig champions Galatasaray could give him something to think about in the winter.

Son set for Tottenham meeting as Galatasaray ready January bid

According to Fanatik, Galatasaray are ready to bid for Son in January, as they're actively scouring the market for a world-class winger after letting the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Tete leave in the summer.

They're also prepared to offload Hakim Ziyech in January, meaning that they'll be in need of a proven option in that area.

The report adds that Son is set for internal talks over his Tottenham future "in the coming days", so it is by no means a certainty he will stay going by this latest bit of information from abroad, regardless of his contract clause.

Of course, it will have to be a very audacious bid from Galatasaray to make Levy and Postecoglou even consider letting Son depart midway through the campaign.