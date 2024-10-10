Tottenham Hotspur chiefs are now believed to be eyeing a January move to sign an alternative wide option for Son Heung-min, with manager Ange Postecoglou and technical director Johan Lange chasing a stand-in for the South Korea star.

Son opens up on Spurs future with contract clause set to be triggered

The 32-year-old has been Postecoglou's most crucial attacking player - scoring two goals and assisting two others across all competitions so far this campaign - and he finished 2023/2024 with 27 goal contributions (17 goals, 10 assists) in the Premier League.

There is a serious case to be made that the £190,000-per-week winger is one of England's biggest bargains of the last decade, having signed from Bayer Leverkusen nearly 10 years ago for just £22 million.

He's been nothing short of a revelation since making the move from Germany in 2015, but the Lilywhites could soon be waving goodbye to him. Tottenham have the option to extend Son's contract by an additional year, a clause which they're apparently set to trigger, but he'd still be on his way in 2026.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs West Ham October 19 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23

Speaking to the press about his future in north London, Son admitted that there has been no talks over a new contract at N17.

“We haven’t talked about anything yet,” said Son.

”It is very clear from me. I am very focused on this season. At this age, every second is like a goal, especially this season, we are in a lot of competitions, it feels like I am taking even more care about this.

“As I say, I am fully focused on this year and just want to win something that everybody at the club – the players, all around – deserves. That’s what I’m working for.

“In the future you never know what will happen, but I will give everything for this club because it’s been almost 10 years and I give everything. I still have a contract with the club which is the very important thing and I just want to give everything until my contract [expires].”

In preparation for the future, and to hand Postecoglou an alternative option to Son on that side, a report this week has shared that Tottenham are targeting another player in the forward's position.

Tottenham eyeing January move for Javi Puado

According to Football Transfers, Espanyol winger Javi Puado is that man. The 26-year-old played a key role in the newly promoted side's climb back up to La Liga at the end of last season, and he's scored an impressive 20 goals in all competitions since the start of 2023/2024.

Tottenham are eyeing a January move for Puado as a result, with Spurs scouts impressed by the Spaniard during Espanyol's dramatic 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano at the end of August.

They were at the Stage Front Stadium to watch loanee Alejo Veliz, who netted in the 96th minute to seize all three points. However, Puado also caught the eye and partnered Veliz in a makeshift striker role that day.