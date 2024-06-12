A £100,000-per-week Tottenham player who featured in 39 games under Ange Postecoglou last season is believed to be keen on following Tanguy Ndombele out the exit door this summer.

Spurs reach agreement to cancel Ndombele contract

Four years after Spurs signed the Frenchman for a club-record £63 million from Lyon, the end is very near for Ndombele following a nightmare stint in north London.

Ndombele's contract is set to be terminated, putting an end to his Spurs deal around a year before its original expiry in 2025, with both the midfielder and chairman Daniel Levy ready to amicably part company.

Despite flashes of brilliance under Jose Mourinho, rare glimpses of the 27-year-old's raw talent have been few and far between. A succession of managers in Nuno Espirito Santo, Antonio Conte and Ange Postecoglou couldn't get the very best out of Ndombele, who hasn't played for Spurs since 2022.

Tanguy Ndombele's all-time stats for Tottenham in all competitions The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 91 Goals 10 Assists 9 Bookings 10 Minutes played 5,160

In that time, the former Ligue 1 sensation was sent out on hopeful temporary spells across Europe, as Spurs tried to drive up his price to sell. Ndombele spent half of the 2021/2022 season back at Lyon, and then the whole of 2022/2023 at eventual Serie A champions Napoli.

Last campaign, Ndombele endured a lacklustre spell at Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray, and it appears Tottenham have seen enough as they simply attempt to get his £200,000-per-week wages off the books.

Ndombele was particularly criticised for his attitude at Tottenham, as explained by pundit Alan Hutton, following that infamous incident of him walking straight down the tunnel after being taken off in a 3-1 FA Cup win over Morecambe.

“It’s attitude. He was very lazy, he wasn’t doing much at all," said Hutton to Football Insider.

“When you get taken off, you know it’s because you’ve not played well. He’ll know within himself he’s not played well. It shows you it’s petulant, it’s a bad attitude, it’s not what you want moving forward. Conte won’t stand for that.

“It annoys me because I know there’s a really exceptional player in there.”

Tottenham chiefs will be happy to offload Ndombele after four regrettable campaigns, but it is believed that midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could soon join him. Reports have suggested that Fenerbahce are keen to sign Hojbjerg after a recommendation from Mourinho, with Atletico Madrid also in the mix.

Hojbjerg wants to leave Tottenham after Ndombele

As per The Mail, Diego Simeone's side have reignited their interest in the Spurs regular, who featured in 39 games across all competitions last season. However, while he did play often, the overwhelming majority of his appearances came off the substitutes' bench. The £100,000-per-week Denmark international's contract expires in 2025, meaning Spurs could opt to sell this summer.

Hojbjerg is apparently keen to leave Tottenham after Ndombele, in a bid for more regular starting opportunities, so this could be one to watch.