Tottenham are now thought to be looking at signing a new midfield target who Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta called "extraordinary".

Spurs chasing top four as Lange prepares for summer

Ange Postecoglou's side are currently locked in a fierce battle with Aston Villa for the coveted fourth spot and Champions League qualification for next season.

Postecoglou's debut season has been an undoubted success thus far, as the Australian's arrival has lifted the entire mood around Spurs when compared to Antonio Conte's disastrous final campaign in charge.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Aston Villa (away) March 10th Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd

His style of high-pressing football has won over supporters and the appeal of Tottenham is also growing as a result, with the club even managing to pip both Bayern Munich and Barcelona to the signings of Radu Dragusin and Lucas Bergvall respectively.

The summer transfer window will be a very interesting one where Spurs are concerned, especially if they secure a spot in Europe's most prestigious competition for next term.

Reports suggest technical director Johan Lange wants to strengthen a few key areas of the squad, including central midfield, as Spurs remain serious contenders to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher this summer.

"Tottenham appreciate the player [James Garner], but there's nothing advanced at this stage," said journalist Ben Jacobs to GMS recently.

"Conor Gallagher, is perhaps the more likely target. I also think that if Gallagher doesn't sign a new Chelsea deal, and nothing is advanced, the package that Tottenham may be able to offer will be a little bit less. I'm sure that Chelsea will point towards Mason Mount and say, he had a year left on his contract, and was a £60m total package to Manchester United, and Gallagher is in better form. So they may hold out for that £55m to £60m valuation. But I think that Tottenham feel that by the time the summer comes, if Gallagher has not signed a new deal, he may be available for close to £45m to £50m."

The Englishman's contract at Stamford Bridge expires next year as things stand, which has alerted Lilywhites chiefs amid his excellent campaign. However, if Gallagher does opt to put pen to paper, then Spurs may need to consider midfield alternatives.

Tottenham looking at signing Quinten Timber

According to HITC and journalist Graeme Bailey, Tottenham have their eyes on star Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber, who is currently enjoying a fantastic campaign in the Eredivisie.

The 22-year-old has bagged six assists and six goals in 23 Dutch top-flight appearances this season, and his performances have impressed Spurs, who are now keeping a very close watch on the player.

The brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber, Arteta has called Quinten "extraordinary" like his sibling.

"Yeah, the parents have done a really good job I think! I know the brother [Quinten] a little bit, I know the family. Really good footballers and two extraordinary kids. I don’t know the rest because they’re a big family but congratulations to the parents," said Arteta.