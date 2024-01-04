Tottenham believe a big club's £50 million star is "perfect" for manager Ange Postecoglou and his Spurs system, and they could explore a deal later in January.

Postecoglou wants three new Spurs signings

According to recent reports, Postecoglou is keen on signing a new centre-back, midfielder and winger this month as the Australian looks to bolster his squad.

Spurs have suffered with a plethora of injury and suspension issues since the back end of last year, with key players like James Maddison and Micky van de Ven unavailable for large parts of the season.

Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and Son Heung-min will also be absent over January, as the Lilywhites trio jet off to represent their countries at AFCON and the Asia Cup respectively.

Luckily for Tottenham, reports this week have suggested they appear close to ticking one off their transfer wishlist, with Spurs in advanced talks to sign Genoa star Radu Dragusin. As well as Dragusin, the Lilywhites are believed to be fans of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Despite being a key player for Mauricio Pochettino this season, Chelsea could be forced to sell Gallagher and fund their own transfer activity, as they've been flying pretty close to the sun when it comes to Financial Fair play regulations.

This could hand an opportunity for Spurs to sign the former Crystal Palace star, with journalist Dean Jones sharing what he knows for Sportslens.

Spurs think Gallagher is "perfect"

According to Jones' close N17 sources, Tottenham believe Gallagher could be "perfect" for Postecoglou as they continue to evolve under the ex-Celtic boss. A swoop for the £50 million Englishman is also possible this month, but it's been put on ice until the end of January as they focus on signing a centre-back first.

It's added that figures inside Spurs are "surprised" that Chelsea's owners could be willing to part with Gallagher, and despite loose talks over a new deal, no commitment has been made by the Stamford Bridge side.

The 23-year-old has started 19 top-flight matches under Pochettino and stands out as their best-performing player by average match rating, according to WhoScored. Gallagher has registered their joint-most assists in that period alongside summer signing Cole Palmer, so he is a proven Premier League player with added creative flair.

“I don’t need to talk too much because it is not my decision," said Pochettino on Gallagher's future recently.

"He is in the starting eleven in nearly all the games and is one of the captains. For me, he is the type of player that the club needs to have. He came from the academy and knows the identity of the club and he is very committed. You can see on the pitch how he runs, plays, and fights. He gives everything and he is a really important player. All coaching staff want this type of player in their team."