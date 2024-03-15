Tottenham have been told they could make a "steal" of a signing for next season which would be an absolute "no-brainer" for Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs linked with new forward

Despite already possessing an abundance of quality in the attacking areas, Spurs are believed to be eyeing up new and improved wide options for the 2024/2025 season.

Postecoglou currently has Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Bryan Gil, Manor Solomon and Timo Werner in his squad, but reliable journalist Dan Kilpatrick recently claimed Solomon could go if Tottenham end up signing two wingers.

Uncertainty also surrounds the future of Gil at Spurs, meaning Postecoglou could well have more space freed up for the arrivals of some star options. Most recently, the Lilywhites have been named as suitors for Wolves winger Pedro Neto as one option.

Tottenham's best-performing players this season Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) James Maddison 7.45 Son Heung-min 7.44 Pedro Porro 7.19 Cristian Romero 7.11 Dejan Kulusevski 7.08

The Portuguese, who's registered an impressive tally of league assists under Gary O'Neil, is just one of the big names who Tottenham have their eyes on ahead of the summer window,

"Pedro Neto is somebody on their radar," said journalist Dean Jones to GiveMeSport recently.

"Raphinha has been mentioned as well. Nico Williams, at Athletic Bilbao, is another player that they're continuing to monitor. It will be interesting. Pedro Neto will be a very difficult one to get because of the competition that there will be to actually sign him.

"But Tottenham have signed a couple of players recently, that they've done well to get through the door, and they will believe that anything is possible."

There is also the small matter of Werner, and what the future could hold for Tottenham's in-form winter window signing.

The German has bagged two goals and two assists over some impressive performances since joining on loan from RB Leipzig, and the deal is thought to include a £15 million option to buy him outright in the summer.

Tottenham could make "no-brainer" Werner signing for next year

Speaking to GMS again, reporter Jones has once again commented on Tottenham's transfer plans - and he says Spurs signing Werner would be a "steal".

“It’s hard to see any other decision other than for Werner to remain at Spurs after this season," said Jones.

"His option is £15m, and that’s a steal when you consider the quality and experience he can bring to the squad. If Spurs qualify for the Champions League, they will need a few heads in that team who know what it takes to manage games and situations. Werner has played over 40 games at that level. When you think that Spurs will need to balance out the squad more next season by playing domestically and in Europe and that you can have a player like this for just £15m, it feels like a no-brainer.”