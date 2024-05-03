Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy have been holding internal Tottenham talks over the club's summer transfer plans, and they've been informed that they can sign a Timo Werner alternative for just £13 million.

Werner out for rest of season as decision looms on Tottenham future

After signing on loan from RB Leipzig in January, Werner got off to a brilliant start with goals and assists coming pretty quickly, but the German's end product died off soon after that, and he's now been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

The former Chelsea forward picked up a hamstring problem, ruling him out for Spurs' remaining few games, so he'll be relying on his previous performances as an audition to stay in north London past 2023/2024.

“Not good. We've had a couple of injuries. Timo with his hamstring. With only two to three weeks or so left, he'll miss the rest of the season," said Postecoglou on Werner's injury. "Ben Davies got a calf injury in the game and that's the rest of his season."

Werner's loan deal includes a £15 million option-to-buy for Tottenham, and the big decision over whether to trigger that clause now awaits Levy. The 28-year-old, for his part, is on record stating that he is happy at the club.

Timo Werner's best league games for Tottenham Match Rating (via WhoScored) Tottenham 3-1 Crystal Palace 7.68 Tottenham 3-2 Brentford 7.36 Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham 7.00 West Ham 1-1 Tottenham 6.95 Tottenham 2-1 Brighton 6.91

"I think the only thing I can say in the moment is that I like to play football here and the rest is not my turn," said Werner on potentially staying at Tottenham. "It's fun. I think the way we play, I can enjoy my football. My strengths fit well into the system and at the end it is about running, giving everything on the pitch and that's what I can try."

Werner has also reportedly told his agents he'd like to remain at Spurs, and while the winger has slotted well into Postecoglou's system, there are also concerns over just how wasteful he can be in front of goal.

It will be interesting to see if the Lilywhites opt to keep him on for next campaign, but they do have alternatives.

Tottenham informed they can sign Iling-Junior for just £13 million

One of them is Juventus forward Samuel Illing-Junior, a player who Spurs have been repeatedly linked with before. According to GiveMeSport, Tottenham have been informed they can sign Illing-Junior for just £13 million, coming as both Postecoglou and Levy hold internal talks over the club's transfer plans for this summer window.

He would be an even cheaper deal to strike than Werner, which will come as enticing as Spurs look to save money where possible so they can bolster other areas of the squad. Illing-Junior is young with plenty of potential and years ahead of him, not to mention very quick in the final third.

“Iling Junior is a very quick player, who loves to take on opposing full-backs and attack the vertical spaces, in a very direct way,” said journalist Michele Neri.

“He is a left winger who can also play as a right winger if needed. He has a great sense for dribbling and a speed from a standing start that other Juventus players do not have.

“In these qualities you can absolutely see shades of Rafael Leao when the AC Milan superstar was a bit younger. The fans went crazy for him after the Benfica game where he played 20 minutes and really shone, providing an assist to Milik."