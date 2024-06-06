A 71-cap international has given his green-light to joining Tottenham, if the Lilywhites can agree a deal with his club, as talks advance for their potential second summer signing after Timo Werner.

Werner seals loan extension in first Spurs deal of transfer window

Following a promising second half of the 2023/2024 season on loan at Spurs from RB Leipzig, the north Londoners opted to extend Werner's temporary deal till the end of the next campaign.

Ange Postecoglou will have the German attacker in his ranks yet again for 2024/2025, and much like the last agreement they struck with Leipzig, Spurs have the option to make his stay permanent should they decide to.

The original contract in January contained an option-to-buy Werner for around £15 million, but chairman Daniel Levy and co re-negotiated the loan deal clause and secured that same option for around £8.5 million - which appears to be a smart bit of business from Spurs.

Timo Werner's top flight stats for Tottenham - 2023/2024 The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 13 Goals 2 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 408 Minutes played 815

The 28-year-old bagged two goals and three assists in 13 Premier League appearances for Postecoglou's side last term, and Werner did put in some excellent performances. His searing pace, combined with Werner's suitability to Postecoglou's system at Tottenham, prompted the club to keep hold of him for yet another year.

"I see how good the club is, how good we are as a team and also, my perspective in the team, it makes it a really good place to stay," said Werner on choosing to remain at Tottenham.

“When I got the call from the manager, it was clear for me that he is a person who is 100 per cent behind you if he wants you and that was, for me, in this moment, the most important thing.

"Also, the idea how he wanted to play and how he explained it to me fits very well with me. The players are all very kind, so that made it easy for me. I feel very good here. I like it a lot."

With Postecoglou securing his first signing of the summer in Werner, attention now turns to who could follow the former Chelsea star. Tottenham are targeting a new out-and-out striker to replace Harry Kane as well, and they've been linked with 71-cap Morocco international Youssef En-Nesyri this week.

Spurs are said to be pushing for En-Nesyri after the forward netted an impressive 20 goals in all competitions for Sevilla last season, with Vamos Mi Sevilla now sharing an update on the matter.

En-Nesyri gives Tottenham green-light as talks advance with Sevilla

According to the Spanish news outlet, En-Nesyri would agree to join Tottenham and talks are advancing with Sevilla over a deal. Despite previous claims he'd cost £26 million, VMS state that the World Cup semi-finalist could actually leave for a lesser figure of around £21 million.

The 27-year-old's haul and experience on the biggest stages make this fee seem like an arguable bargain, so it will be interesting to see if this claim starts gathering more weight.