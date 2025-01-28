There is a possibility Tottenham Hotspur could sign a highly-rated forward on loan before the end of this January window, following reliably reported "concrete" talks with the player's representatives.

Tottenham chasing first outfield signing of January window

Weeks after their £12.5 million deal for young goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, which was confirmed at the start of January, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is still yet to see a new outfield player come through the door.

The Australian has publicly stated their need for help in the form of transfers, but Tottenham's hierarchy are yet to land a fresh squad upgrade for the under-fire manager despite attempts.

Tottenham did try to sign Randal Kolo Muani from PSG midway through the month, according to reliable media sources, with Juventus eventually beating them in the race for his signature on a season-long loan deal.

Despite their shortage of left-sided centre-back options, even when Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are both fit, Postecoglou's side are believed to be prioritising a new attacker before deadline day on February 3rd.

Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas says "all the focus" at Spurs is on bringing in a new forward, leading to their widely reported interest in Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling.

The versatile 18-year-old has racked up four goals and two assists in all competitions this season, over an impressive 24 appearances, and it is safe to say he is Southampton's standout rising star right now.

Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg claimed last week that Tottenham are the "biggest competitor" for Dibling's signature, even if RB Leipzig really want to make a deal happen.

Plettenberg then later stated on X that Spurs are in "very concrete" talks with Dibling's agents as well, and journalist Graeme Bailey's got another update on their pursuit of the teenager.

Tottenham could sign Tyler Dibling on loan in January

Bailey, writing for The Boot Room, says that Tottenham could now secure a January loan deal for Dibling, on the condition it includes an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

The Englishman has apparently told St. Mary's officials that he's got no intention of signing a new deal, putting his long-term future into question, but the Saints are set to demand around £50 million for Dibling to fully leave.

While Spurs cannot afford such a fee this window, they may well look to bring in the England Under-21 international on an initial temporary deal and pay the fee later this year.

£50m could be deemed an extortionate price tag for Dibling, but his quality and serious potential may also make it a solid investment for the future.

"It is the quality he has got," said BBC pundit Danny Murphy on Dibling this season.

"The belief in himself and the physical power. He just goes past people with ease. He has got a lovely left foot. He is very brave on the ball and his decision-making is good.

"It is difficult to get too over the top with these young players, because he has just come on to the scene, but he is going to be something special. It is great for him getting all these minutes at Southampton. They are giving him the freedom to play and giving him time to learn the game."