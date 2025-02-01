Tottenham Hotspur have been presented with a late-window chance to sign an "extraordinary" forward, amid their failed pursuit of Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel, who rejected a move to north London on Friday.

Mathys Tel snubs Tottenham transfer after Daniel Levy talks

Spurs were determined to strike a deal for Tel, with Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy even travelling to Munich in an effort to sway the player's thinking (Fabrizio Romano).

However, the boardroom chief's efforts were in vain, as the 19-year-old snubbed a move to Spurs and became their second high-profile rejection of the window after their publicly botched swoop for Randal Kolo Muani.

Tottenham are now back to square one in their search for a new centre-forward, with Dominic Solanke sidelined and manager Ange Postecoglou bereft of options amid an ongoing injury crisis.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (away) February 2nd Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th

According to David Ornstein, Tel expressed his desire to remain at Bayern until the summer, where he will look to reassess his options despite the plethora of clubs chasing his signature before the 3rd February deadline.

In any case, Postecoglou needs options now, and they've since been handed a chance to strike a potential deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface.

Tottenham offered Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface

The prolific Nigerian bagged 21 goals and a further 10 assists for the Bundesliga champions last season, displaying proficiency again this term with 8 goals from his last 15 appearances in all competitions.

Boniface was on the verge of a £50m switch to Al-Nassr, but that deal fell through due to Jhon Duran's move there.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, writing for The Boot Room, Tottenham have been offered Boniface via intermediaries, who are attempting to push him towards the Premier League.

The 24-year-old's quality is evident, but Boniface's injury record doesn't make for pretty viewing, so Spurs will want to think carefully about this one if they opt to pursue this transfer.

Manager Xabi Alonso has previously lavished praise on Boniface, while teammate Florian Wirtz says he's a player who can do "extraordinary" things following an incredible pass in the build-up to a goal earlier this season.

"That’s his signature move. He’s the best at it in the world of football. He can do extraordinary things with the ball."