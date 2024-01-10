Tottenham are believed to be interested in signing an "exceptional" £20 million player, with a deal for Genoa star Radu Dragusin now finally sealed.

Spurs beat Bayern in race for Dragusin

On Wednesday morning, renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano gave Spurs supporters the news they all wanted to hear.

Indeed, according to the reporter, Tottenham have beaten Bayern Munich to the signing of Dragusin in a huge boost for manager Ange Postecoglou - who will look to register the Romanian in time for Sunday's clash with Man United.

Bayern and Napoli were threatening to hijack Tottenham's bid for Dragusin on Tuesday (Gianluca Di Marzio), and especially the former, with Thomas Tuchel's men submitting an offer which was accepted by Genoa.

It then came down to the 21-year-old to decide between north London and Bavaria, with Dragusin ultimately choosing Postecoglou's side. After contending with a serious lack of depth at centre-back over the past few months, Dragusin's arrival will come as welcome news for Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy.

With both the defender's signing and RB Leipzig ace Timo Werner arriving on loan, attention now turns to outgoings or if Spurs attempt another new arrival before January 31.

Postecoglou would ideally like another midfielder if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaves, according to widespread reports in the last few weeks, but he's also got his sights set on some of Europe's finest talents.

Tottenham hold an interest in signing Adam Wharton from Blackburn as one example, while there have been Spurs links to Ajax wonderkid Gabriel Misehouy.

Tottenham want to sign Roony Bardghji

According to journalist Graeme Bailey and HITC, another target for the north Londoners after Dragusin could be FC Copenhagen sensation Roony Bardghji.

The Swede, who scored in Copenhagen's historic 4-3 group stage win over Man United in the Champions League earlier this season, is attracting real interest from N17.

Tottenham are apparently keen on signing Bardghji and there's every chance he could make the move in January, as his club are prepared to do business for the right price.

Copenhagen, though, are demanding around £20 million to sell their starlet as other clubs like Aston Villa, Brentford and Newcastle take a liking to him as well.

“He has an understanding of the game, as well as good balance and coordination," said Roger Franzen on Bardghji's sky-high potential.

"He has exceptional technique with the ball at his feet. It's incredibly difficult to take the ball off him. He is good one-on-one and has a good shot. He can shoot with both feet, even if he is basically left-footed, he can finish with the right as well.

“That makes him very difficult to read for the defenders. Will he go right or left? It makes him difficult to handle.”