A report this week has named the three "top signings" which Tottenham intend to make for manager Ange Postecoglou, following his positive debut campaign as head coach.

Spurs aiming to strengthen multiple key areas with new additions

The Lilywhites are firmly in the race for Champions League football next season, and their battle for fourth with Aston Villa looks set to be one of the real highlights of this final phase.

Barely anything separates Postecoglou and Unai Emery as the tacticians go head-to-head for a place in Europe's most prestigious competition, even if Tottenham's head coach has played down the importance of this on multiple occasions.

"I don’t think top four is the ambition. I get that top four means Champions League football, so there is a reward there, and that’s a significant reward and something you should strive for," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's Champions League hopes.

“My position on it is not so much, particularly this year, where we finish, it’s what kind of team we are, because if we finish fourth and we’re 25 points off the top, I’m not sure that’s the kind of trajectory we want to be on.

Tottenham's next league fixtures in race for fourth Date Newcastle United (away) April 13th Arsenal (home) April 28th Chelsea (away) May 2nd Liverpool (away) May 5th Burnley (home) May 11th

“It’s part of making sure that we’re all focussed on what the ultimate ambition is. If we finish fourth this year, what it does show is that we’re progressing and we’ve made improvements, but that’s not the end goal. That’s why, for me, it’s much more important how we play between now and the end of the year, and how we finish. Then, we assess things. If we finish fourth and I feel we’ve made some progress and we’re set up for next year, then I’ll be pleased with that.”

While Spurs' head coach is more concerned with the long-term project and how his side are performing overall, there is little denying the importance of securing a top four finish. Indeed, the added revenue stream may boost the club's finances, and allow them to invest more significantly in Postecoglou's squad.

Tottenham want to strengthen in multiple areas and will need the extra cash injection. Postecoglou has already admitted that Spurs are eyeing another centre-back, while reports suggest Johan Lange is eyeing more attackers as well.

Tottenham "intend" to sign Williams, Gimenez and Hincapie

Now, a claim from Spain has named the three players which Tottenham "intend" to bring in. It is believed Spurs want to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez and Bayer Leveruksen's Piero Hincapie ahead of what will be an interesting 2024/2025 season.

Williams has earned a glowing reputation as one of Spain's brightest prospects, while Gimenez has been prolific in the Eredivisie this season. Hincapie, who featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has also featured regularly for Xabi Alonso's title-chasing Leverkusen side.