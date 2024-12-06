Tottenham are preparing to "engage" with a £60 million forward through his representatives, and it is believed they're determined to sign him for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham lose 1-0 to Bournemouth as inconsistent Premier League form continues

Spurs showed very little in their latest damning defeat, losing 1-0 to Bournemouth and carrying on their incredibly inconsistent Premier League form.

Dean Huijsen became Bournemouth's youngest ever top flight scorer as the Cherries shut out a weak Spurs side who conceded chance after chance on the night, and in all honesty, it could've been a much greater scoreline for the home side.

Their 4-0 win away to English champions Man City seems like a distant memory, with Postecoglou watching on from the sidelines as his team also failed to beat Serie A strugglers Roma and mid-table Fulham since that night at the Etihad Stadium.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham December 26 Tottenham vs Wolves December 29

Postecoglou branded Tottenham's performance against Bournemouth "very disappointing", with a very in-form Chelsea side awaiting his injury-ridden squad this weekend.

"We started the game well. Started the game the way we wanted to and started controlling it but we give away a poor goal, a really poor goal. Again. That allows the opposition to, and it is a difficult place to come to anyways, sit back and play the football they want. To counter-attack and we have to open up. It is disappointing and not good enough. It is not something that is a one off. We have done that now three or four times and paid a price for it.

"We started the game well but football is a game where you try to control it and dictate it to play the way you want to but when you give goals away like we did tonight, and we have done that consistently not just with set-pieces but just in general this year, it just gives the opportunity then for the opposition, particularly a team like Bournemouth, to play on the counter which is what they want to do. We have to open up. They can sit back. Just really disappointing it has happened again. Something for me to mull over and do something about."

Tottenham are currently having to contend without star defensive duo Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, with number one goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario also out for months after surgery on his right ankle.

This certainly hasn't helped matters, and it is clear Spurs need to strengthen their depleted squad over the next few windows.

Tottenham preparing to open talks with Wolves forward Matheus Cunha

Gary O'Neil has emphatically ruled out a January exit for Wolves star Matheus Cunha, but that apparently won't stop chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange from testing the Molineux side's resolve.

Levy is reportedly considering a new forward for Tottenham in the winter, and Cunha would be quite the statement capture.

The £60 million Brazilian has been Wolves' superstar player this season, bagging seven goals and three assists in all competitions, with Cunha being deployed in a variety of roles as a second striker, centre-forward, winger and attacking midfield player.

This has attracted interest from N17, with Football Transfers suggesting that Tottenham are preparing to open talks with Cunha's representatives. This signals their "determination" to seal a deal for the South American,

Wolves will apparently fight tooth and nail to keep Cunha in the Midlands, though, and are eager to hand him a brand-new contract to ward off elite suitors.