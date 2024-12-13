Tottenham Hotspur are apparently prepared to offload midfielder Yves Bissouma to make room for the potential signing of one club's captain, with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou in need of inspiration amid an underwhelming run of form.

Tottenham rescue 1-1 draw with Rangers in Europa League clash at Ibrox

It was another evening to forget for Postecoglou on Thursday, as old SPFL rivals Rangers seriously threatened to do a number on the former Celtic boss in Glasgow.

The home side crafted many openings, and had far more clear-cut chances at goal than the north Londoners, but Rangers' lack of clinical finishing ultimately spared Postecoglou's blushes up north.

Hamza Igamane, who's on fire in Europe with four goals and an assist from four league phase matches, handed Philippe Clement's side a deserved lead just after half-time, with the Gers threatening to double it on more than one occasion in a period of sustained pressure.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham December 26 Tottenham vs Wolves December 29 Tottenham vs Newcastle January 4

However, Tottenham's current superstar player, Dejan Kulusevski, rescued a point for Spurs around 15 minutes from the full-time whistle - taking advantage of some neat approach to play to fire a low effort past Jack Butland.

Rangers had a golden chance to break Postecoglou's heart late on, but the north Londoners managed to see out what was a very tough contest. For Tottenham's under-fire head coach, it was a disappointing performance overall, with the Australian taking aim at Timo Werner in particular.

Postecoglou claimed Werner wasn't playing "anywhere near" the level he should, adding that the £165,000-per-week winger's performance in the first-half was unacceptable.

"When you’ve got 18-year-olds it’s not acceptable to me," said Postecoglou on Werner's performance against Rangers.

"I said that to Timo. He’s a senior international, he’s a German international. In the moment we’re in right now, it’s not like we’ve got many options. I need everyone to at least be going out there trying to give the best of themselves. His performance in the first half wasn’t acceptable."

Another player who was hauled off, after another average display, was midfielder Bissouma.

The African put in a tame "5/10" display against Rangers, forcing Postecoglou to replace him with Lucas Bergvall just past the hour mark, and this was by no means his first sub-par outing this season.

Tottenham prepared to sell Yves Bissouma so they can sign Quinten Timber

According to Football Transfers, the Lilywhites actually have a potential Bissouma replacement in mind - Feyenoord captain Quinten Timber.

The Netherlands international is out of contract in 2026, meaning Spurs could potentially sign him for just £17 million, and his performances in the Eredivisie this season have apparently caught the eye of their recruitment team.

Tottenham are prepared to offload Bissouma so they can sign Timber, it is believed, with the former's performances frustrating supporters right now, as Postecoglou looks to bolster the squad and sign much-needed upgrades.

Postecoglou has held discussions over Spurs' transfer strategy with technical director Johan Lange, and Timber, whose brother Jurrien currently plays for arch rivals Arsenal, is a player in their thinking as we approach the new year.