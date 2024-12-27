Tottenham Hotspur and European champions Real Madrid are both "really" keen on signing a player next year, but manager Ange Postecoglou's side actually hold a key advantage in the race for his signature, thanks to an "incredible" decision from Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Tottenham could reinforce squad with January signings

The Lilywhites have been dealt a plague of injury problems over the last few weeks, which has threatened to derail their hopes of both winning silverware and finishing in the Premier League top four.

Number one goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, Richarlison and Wilson Odobert won't be returning until after the new year, while Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies have also been sidelined - leaving Postecoglou with precious few defensive selections.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) December 29 Newcastle United (home) January 4 Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26

The Australian's currently forced to partner Radu Dragusin - their only natural, senior centre-back option - with teenage summer signing Archie Gray at the heart of his backline, as the latter attempts to play a very unfamiliar role to the best of his ability.

As a result of their severe shortage in some areas of the squad, Postecoglou has hinted that January signings are a very real possibility for Spurs, but technical director Johan Lange won't be rushed into any panic buying either.

"We're in all the competitions, it's not like our schedule's going to ease up at any stage," said Postecoglou on the winter transfer window at Spurs.

"So I think it makes sense. We will try and reinforce where and what number we'll have to wait and see.

"You don’t just want to panic and bring in anybody that you don’t think will help our cause in the back half of the year, but I think we’ve already shown we are pretty methodical and prudent about our work. We’ll make sure we’ll bring somebody in who is going to help us."

Alongside January, Lange and Levy have been busy in their planning for the summer window as well.

Last summer, as part of a deal to sell Giovani Lo Celso to Real Betis, Spurs successfully negotiated both a first-option to buy midfielder Johnny Cardoso for around £26 million and a sell-on fee - if the USA international moves elsewhere.

Levy was specifically praised for this "incredible" deal by former England keeper Paul Robinson, with an update now coming to light on Cardoso's future, courtesy of Diario de Sevilla.

Tottenham and Real Madrid "really" want Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso

The Spanish newspaper, via Sport Witness, claims that Tottenham are "really" interested in taking up their first-refusal option to sign Cardoso - but they aren't the only side extremely keen on him.

Indeed, La Liga giants Real Madrid are also believed to be seriously fond of the 23-year-old, with AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and an unnamed La Liga side also billed as serious suitors for Cardoso.

However, Betis are reportedly "convinced" that Cardoso is set to join Tottenham next year, according to other media sources, so this could be one to keep an eye on.

While Tottenham's first-option clause isn't active until June, it gives them a key advantage over Real and Cardoso's legion of other interested teams for next summer - and verdicts on the midfielder suggest he could be worth a punt.

“They’re in a win-win situation at Tottenham,” said pundit Robinson to Football Insider in November, who described the option to buy deal made by Levy as "incredible".

“You either get a top player in great form, who’s almost doubled his value over the last six months, or they get a share when he’s sold for a fortune. It’s very much a Daniel Levy deal. It’s incredible. They get first dibs on a player, and if he doesn’t sign for them, they get a percentage of his sale.

“He’s still only 23, got 17 caps for the USA, and he’s got room to get better.

“He’s been playing very well for Betis this season, and he’s clearly a good player."