Tottenham are now contenders to sign a "role model" young striker praised by club legend Harry Kane, as Ange Postecoglou's side reportedly stay on the lookout for new forwards.

Spurs linked with summer striker signing

Despite the fine form of Richarlison in recent months, there are still reports that Spurs could look to replace Kane with a new number nine this summer.

Spurs have even been linked with a move for Brentford star Ivan Toney, alongside a host of other big top-flight sides, with the Englishman looking very likely to be a hot topic of discussion.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Radu Dragusin Arrival Timo Werner Arrival Lucas Bergvall Arrival Djed Spence Exit (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan) Eric Dier Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan)

The north Londoners are also said to be keeping true to their policy of seeking out Europe's most promising up-and-coming starlets, after sensationally beating Barcelona to the signing of Lucas Bergvall in January.

Indeed, Club Brugge starlet Antonio Nusa could still join Tottenham later this year with his transfer still not entirely ruled out.

Now, according to TEAMtalk journalist Fraser Gillan on X, Postecoglou's side may well kill two birds with one stone - the signing of a centre-forward and one more rising talent - as a swoop for starlet Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel becomes possible.

Suggestion Tel could join Tottenham

The 18-year-old, signed by Bayern for £26 million, has bagged three goals and three assists over 18 substitute Bundesliga appearances under Thomas Tuchel so far this season. However, he's yet to start a single encounter, which may well be frustrating for the teenager.

TEAMtalk say that Tottenham are eyeing up Tel alongside the likes of Chelsea and Man United, suggesting north London is now a potential landing spot for Kane's promising young teammate.

Tel has been praised by Kane already this season, while goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has branded the Frenchman a "role model" for youngsters at the Allianz Arena.

“Mathys is a fine guy, is inquisitive, willing to learn, down-to-earth and works a lot on himself,” Ulreich said.

“He is a role model for all the young players who come here. He comes up and does his job. We’ve had other examples that didn’t handle it that way.”

Thomas Muller also lavished real praise on Tel, urging him to keep up his exciting and direct style of play.

"When we remember Arjen Robben, we sometimes thought, ‘Now he should have seen the man next to him,’ but he was so focused on the goal – that also gave him a lot of goals," said Muller.

"Mathys should keep doing his thing. Look for a lot of shots - with his finishing skills."