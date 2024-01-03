Whilst Ange Postecoglou deserves credit for how quickly he implemented his style of play at Tottenham Hotspur, which has so far made for a more entertaining watch than Antonio Conte's more combative system, his side have struggled for results at times due to a lack of squad depth. Their latest Premier League defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion once again exposed the problems yet to be solved and problems that must be solved this month.

With that said, reports suggest that the Lilywhites could turn to a Championship gem to add some much-needed steel to their squad in a deal that would see them get one over on North London rivals Arsenal, as well as Liverpool.

Tottenham transfer news

With Spurs' talks advancing over a deal to sign Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin, those in North London could turn their attention elsewhere in the squad when it comes to their next improvement. Keeping with Postecoglou's transfer policy of welcoming young players, Spurs are eyeing up a Championship midfielder a Premier League move this month, as per reports, as they look to rediscover the early season form that put them in the top four and even in discussions about the title race.

According to Sunderland Nation, Spurs have sent scouts to watch Dan Neil, who has also attracted the interest of Liverpool, Arsenal and Sporting CP as Sunderland ready themselves for a battle to keep hold of the 22-year-old.

If Spurs want to land the midfielder, then they may need to act quickly given interest elsewhere. If they do secure Neil's signature, he will hand them a boost when it comes to finding homegrown players as well as adding to their squad depth.

The fact that Neil's current Sunderland contract is not set to expire until 2026 could make it a tough deal to negotiate, however, with the Black Cats in a strong position to keep the Englishman ahead of their own promotion battle in the Championship.

"Brilliant" Neil is ready for Premier League move

In a Sunderland side battling for a place in the play-offs, Neil has been one of the standouts. Still only 22, he could yet get even better too, making now the perfect time for Spurs to pursue a deal. Here's how Neil's stats this term compare to current Spurs midfielders Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, albeit in an inferior league.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Interceptions Dan Neil 45 189 25 23 Yves Bissouma 31 88 31 20 Pape Matar Sarr 27 92 17 17

Given how well he's performed for the Black Cats, it's no surprise that Neil has been at the centre of praise in the Championship, including from former Sunderland player Kevin Phillips.

Phillips told The Sunderland Echo: "The player that has stood out to me is Dan Neil. I covered him for Sky in the Arsenal and Doncaster game and he was brilliant in both. He did really, really well. He is a good all round player who has a bit of everything. A young lad who certainly has an old head. He plays like someone who has been around a long time. I think he’s been the standout player this season, not just over the festive period. He’s got a big future ahead of him, that’s for sure.”