Tottenham have held talks with the agents of a possible alternative to Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, with the player also out of contract this summer.

Spurs linked with high-profile Gallagher move

Gallagher has been a name regularly linked with a high-profile and controversial move to Spurs since last year.

The Englishman, who is set to leave on a free in 2025 as things stand, has starred for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino - but that hasn't stopped Spurs from plotting a "firm move" for Gallagher this summer (Matt Law, The Telegraph).

Other reports suggest Chelsea will lower Gallagher's £60 million asking price to around £50 million later in the year, if they can't reach an agreement over fresh terms by then.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is believed to be keen on Gallagher, despite the difficulty of a proposed deal given both the player's asking price and the rivalry between the Lilywhites and Chelsea.

Tottenham hold talks with Rabiot agents

Bearing that in mind, it could be wise for the club to consider alternatives to the former Crystal Palace star, and one name who's now been floated is Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Adrien Rabiot's best league games for Juventus this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Monza 1-2 Juventus 9.08 Udinese 0-3 Juventus 8.62 Juventus 1-0 Lecce 8.21 Verona 2-2 Juventus 8.05 Fiorentina 1-0 Juventus 7.75

The Frenchman, who played a key role in his country's run to the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, has scored four goals and registered a further three assists over 21 Serie A starts for Juve so far.

Rabiot is also out of contract at the end of this season, a fact not lost on Spurs. According to HITC and journalist Graeme Bailey, Tottenham have held talks with the agents of Rabiot recently as the 28-year-old attracts interest from all over Europe.

As well as Postecoglou's side, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United and Newcastle want to sign Rabiot, while Bayern Munich are also thought to be interested in bringing him in on a Bosman deal.

The £148,000-per-week star has been praised by former Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as a "very elegant" player.

"There's an opportunity for him at this World Cup. It's arrived at the right time and he's ready," said Lloris in 2022.

'Technically he's a very elegant player and he really can help us go far."

Meanwhile, David Trezeguet has also branded Rabiot "extraordinary".

“We are talking about a problem for Juventus because in Italy he may have been targeted for criticism, but in France it’s completely different," said Trezeguet.

"He is world-class, an extraordinary player. Now he will evaluate his options and will go back to being the important player he always was.”

Rabiot enjoyed a decorated career at PSG before swapping Ligue 1 for Italy, winning countless trophies at the Parc des Princes, so he would bring real trophy-winning experience to Postecoglou's side as well.