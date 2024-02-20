A Tottenham Hotspur target has given those in north London a transfer boost by taking up English lessons ahead of a potential summer move.

Spurs transfer rumours

It was a busy start to 2024, with three new players signing in the January transfer window. Timo Werner joined on loan with an option to buy in the summer from RB Leipzig and centre-back Radu Dragusin signed on a permanent transfer from Genoa.

The club also managed to beat Barcelona to the services of teenager Lucas Bergvall from Swedish side Djurgarden, with the midfielder set to join Ange Postecoglou’s side in the summer.

Between now and the end of May, Postecoglou’s focus will be on looking to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, something which could help when it comes to making Spurs a far more attractive proposition ahead of the 2024/25 season.

They currently sit behind Aston Villa and just in front of Manchester United as the battle for Champions League football intensifies. A number of players look set to be targeted over the summer, including Conor Gallagher, Raphinha and Pedro Neto, but another young addition could also be on the cards with Besiktas teenager Semih Kilicsoy.

Now, a new promising update has emerged.

Sport Witness relayed a new development about Kilicsoy’s future, with reports stating that Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are in the race for the 18-year-old’s services.

Kilicsoy is thought to be ready to leave Turkey and is expected to depart this summer, with Besiktas valuing him at €50m. The player has even been taking English lessons from a private teacher, which suggests he favours a move to the Premier League in a boost for Spurs and Postecoglou.

The centre-forward, who can also play out wide if needed, appears to be a potential star in the making, so Spurs could be targeting a similar deal to the one they secured for Bergvall, albeit more expensive with Besiktas’ asking price.

Kilicsoy has come through the academy with his current employers and has caught the eye of analyst Ben Mattinson, who labelled the forward as “powerful” at the start of the year.

Besiktas chief Feyyaz Ucar isn't confident of keeping Kilicsoy in the long run, saying:

“I want to say that he will play for Beşiktaş for many years, but I don’t think we can keep him. He is one of the most talented Turkish players in recent years. Vincenzo Montella will also invite him to the national squad."

He’s scored seven Super Lig goals in 12 games this season, and by the looks of things, he could be one heading to England and possibly Spurs in the summer.