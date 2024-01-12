Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Tottenham and their chances of signing Chelsea star Conor Gallagher in January.

Postecoglou chasing new midfielder after Spurs double signing

It's been quite an eventful first fortnight of Spurs' January transfer window.

The north Londoners have wasted no time in sealing two major signings, with chairman Daniel Levy and the recruitment team bringing in both forward Timo Werner and much-needed centre-back Radu Dragusin.

Werner joins Tottenham on a six-month loan with an option to buy, reported to be £15.5 million, while Dragusin puts pen to paper on a move to Spurs worth around £25 million.

The duo arrive at N17 to reinforce manager Ange Postecoglou's attacking and defensive options, coming after the Australian publicly urged his side to make early window signings.

It's been without question the club's most eventful January in recent memory, with long-serving defender Eric Dier joining Bayern Munich as well.

Djed Spence and Ashley Phillips have also sealed loan moves elsewhere in that time, and we can't rule out Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaving Spurs either.

After all of this, widespread reports continue to suggest that Chelsea star Gallagher could well follow Dragusin and Werner to Tottenham, if Mauricio Pochettino's side make him available for sale.

The Englishman has been one of Chelsea's star players this campaign, and that has elevated his importance at Stamford Bridge after a slightly more bit-part role last term.

Postecoglou, though, is believed to be chasing a new number eight midfield running man - and one who can alternate with James Maddison when required (Miguel Delaney). Gallagher fits the bill in this respect, with respected transfer reporter Romano now sharing his own update on the saga.

Speaking to GiveMeSport this week, Romano refused to rule out Spurs signing Gallagher this month in what comes as a bit of hope for the north Londoners.

While Romano claims it will be difficult to do, the journalist says to wait and see what happens next after both Tottenham and Chelsea held "concrete" talks last year.

"The reality is that they like Gallagher and have done since last summer, this is not new," said Romano.

"We know that last summer including on deadline day Tottenham tried to make it happen with Chelsea for Gallagher. They had a concrete conversation, but then Chelsea said no. Now I'm not aware of any direct negotiation between Chelsea and Tottenham for Gallagher so far, but we have to see what happens in the next weeks."

The Englishman's new-found status as a key player under Pochettino could make things more complicated, but previous reports have suggested that Chelsea could green-light a shock sale for Gallagher this month to fund their own transfer activity.

There is little denying the former Crystal Palace star's creativity and energy would be an asset for Postecoglou, so it will be intriguing to see if Spurs can get a deal done.