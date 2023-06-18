Tottenham Hotspur are one of two teams interested in a move for Lyon star Maxence Caqueret this summer...

Tottenham transfer news - Maxence Caqueret

That's according to French outlet Foot Mercato, who claim that the Premier League outfit have put the 23-year-old midfielder on a shortlist, as have Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund.

It's thought that Spurs have other pressing priorities to deal with first but the young Frenchman is a player that Ange Postecoglou and his staff could look to sign before the end of the transfer window.

However, Caqueret renewed his contract through to 2027 last year, so he won't come cheap, with CIES Football Observatory currently valuing him in the region of €30m (£26m), nor will the Ligue 1 outfit be forced into a sale this summer, especially with a handful of other young talents catching the eye, such as Rayan Cherki and Castello Lukeba.

Who is Maxence Caqueret?

Following the departure of Lucas Paqueta to West Ham United, the France U21 international stepped up to the plate and delivered four goals and seven assists from a deep midfield position, a feat that saw him rank second to only Alexandre Lacazette for average match rating (7.04) in Ligue 1 last season, via WhoScored.

As a box-to-box animal, Caqueret also sat second in the Lyon squad for both tackles (2.4) and key passes (1.7) per game, which merely highlights how much of a lethal threat he is in the engine room as a machine capable of influencing a match at either end of the pitch.

It's perhaps little surprise to have seen talent scout Antonio Mango hail the 5 foot 9 "workaholic" as an "absolute delight to watch" earlier this year.

He isn't the only one to have waxed lyrical about Caqueret's undoubted ability and potential either, The Athletic contributor Alex Barker - also known as the 'Euro Expert' - suggested he was an "all-rounded midfielder", whilst BBC sports writer and Arsenal podcaster Oli Price-Bates claimed in 2021 that he had "huge potential".

There is no denying that the Venissieux-born sensation would really elevate Postecoglou's engine room at Hotspur Way, especially as one of the two no.8s - perhaps alongside Yves Bissouma - and whilst he may not be a pressing need right now, Spurs would be foolish to not swoop for him before deadline day.

With Caqueret clearly on the Aussie's shortlist, the Tottenham hierarchy must look to win the race for his signature or risk losing out on another top talent.