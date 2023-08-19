Tottenham Hotspur are acclimatising to life under the stewardship of Ange Postecoglou in the early stages of the new season.

They are also getting used to the absence of Harry Kane, and journalist Rudy Galetti has given an update on the search for his replacement.

Who will replace Harry Kane at Spurs?

The long and drawn-out process of Harry Kane’s departure from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium finally reached its conclusion earlier this month.

Kane is a legend in that half of north London, and so the Spurs faithful will have been glad that he at least chose the Bundesliga over a Premier League rival when angling for a move.

The England captain’s time in the German top flight has got off to a strong start with a goal, assist and three points to boast from the season opener.

He played a very intelligent ball through for Leroy Sane to open the scoring against Werder Bremen before getting in on the act with one of his textbook finishes on Friday night.

Tottenham’s attentions can now turn towards replacing their all-time top scorer, a very sizeable pair of boots to fill.

Football Insider is reporting that one of the names on the Lilywhites' wishlist is Gift Orban, who plays his club football in Belgium with Gent. The Nigerian striker is just 21 years old, so would be brought into the squad as a player for the present and the future.

What has Rudy Galetti said about the Gift Orban rumours?

Rudy Galetti offered his opinion on Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Orban as they look to fill the Harry Kane-sized void.

Speaking recently to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Tottenham are seriously interested in Gift Orban. They are targeting him as one of the possible replacements for Harry Kane.

"After approaching the representatives of the striker, the pace of a potential deal is a little bit slow. Spurs, in fact, want to negotiate a fair price with Gent, but the Belgian club seem to be quite adamant in their position for the Nigerian player.

"The Belgian club already set the price for Gift Orban at around €30m or €35m. The price is considered a bit high by Tottenham.

"Gent, today, don't want to lower their request. They are still in talks, so let's wait for the developments, which are expected in the next days."

What is the latest Tottenham transfer news?

There may not be much more business to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if Ange Postecoglou’s recent quotes are anything to go by.

He said: “Our focus at the moment is trimming the squad down and seeing where that takes us in terms of reinforcements.”

That being said, Spurs are being linked with a familiar face, as reports suggest they could reunite with defender Clement Lenglet.

The Frenchman was on loan at the club from Barcelona and he remains excluded from Xavi’s plans at the Nou Camp, having not featured in the squad for the season-opening draw with Getafe.

Elsewhere, there were previous murmurs of the Tottenham boss being an admirer of Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson - and they, of course, have money to spend following the sale of Kane.