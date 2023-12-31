As Tottenham Hotspur look to gain some consistency in the Premier League, adding some squad depth through the January transfer window could be vital for Ange Postecoglou. The Lilywhites have already been hit with injuries this season, forcing them to form makeshift defensive pairings and suffering on the pitch as a result. It is the type of recruitment failure that Spurs will hope to have learned from ahead of the winter window.

With that said, reports suggest that they are not wasting any time before solving their problems, with talks underway and a verbal bid being prepared to sign one particular Serie A star for Postecoglou.

Tottenham transfer news

Whilst the likes of Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario quickly proved to be big hits in North London, injuries to Maddison and Van de Ven quickly exposed Spurs' depth problem in a disastrous 4-1 defeat against Chelsea. And since then, the Lilywhites have struggled to replicate the form that saw them mentioned as early candidates for the Premier League title.

Given that Cristian Romero's injury is set to sideline him for four to five weeks, Spurs' need for a central defender has only grown and that could see one target arrive.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are preparing to send their first verbal offer to sign Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, who has already said "yes" to the move. The Premier League side have reportedly already opened talks with Genoa over a potential deal, as they look to land a swift reinforcement ahead of the opening of the January transfer window. Whilst it remains to be seen whether Spurs will successfully negotiate with Genoa, they may hope to get a quick answer in pursuit of a solution to Postecoglou's biggest problem in North London this season.

"Amazing" Dragusin could solve Spurs' problem

At 21 years old, Dragusin is already making significant strides in Serie A to attract the interest of Spurs. The central defender should only get better, given his age, which could see the Lilywhites land a long-term solution to their centre-back crisis. With Romero still only 25 and Van de Ven only 22, Spurs could have a solid core of defensive options for several years. Dragusin is a player who has earned plenty of praise and that includes from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who posted on X:

Dragusin's stats, meanwhile, show that he isn't far off the level set by both Romero and Van de Ven this season and could even steal a starting place under Postecoglou.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Blocks Interceptions Radu Dragusin 6 29 14 18 Cristian Romero 16 84 20 17 Micky van de Ven 9 34 7 4

As the January transfer window opens, the Genoa defender is certainly one to keep an eye on, with Spurs seemingly getting closer and closer to landing his signature.