Juventus are now reportedly plotting to sell another one of their players to Tottenham, amid the consistent links surrounding winger Samuel Iling-Junior.

Spurs favourites to sign Iling-Junior

According to reports in the last few weeks, Spurs are real favourites to seal a deal for Iling-Junior as the Englishman doesn't appear to feature in Juve boss Massimilano Allegri's plans.

Playing just 114 Serie A minutes this season, with zero starts in that time, the former Chelsea academy ace looks likely to leave in January. As the 20-year-old's future seems far away from Turin, multiple sources have backed that Tottenham are in pole position for Iling-Junior as we approach the winter window. Reliable Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella, writing on X, recently claimed that Ange Postecoglou's side are "leading the race" for his signing.

This comes as the likes of Sky Sports report that Spurs are very keen to sign a left-winger in January, with Iling-Junior coming as a genuine transfer target alongside former Celtic star Jota.

Juventus "would like to sell" Soule to Tottenham

There is a rich history of transfer business between Juve and Spurs. Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and winger Dejan Kulusevski joined the Lilywhites on January deadline day in 2022, with both going on to be huge successes in parts.

Now, according to some information from journalist Fabio Santini, who spoke to TV Play this week (via Sport Witness), Juventus "would like to sell" Matias Soule to Spurs.

The Argentine, who's currently enjoying a very productive loan spell on loan at Frosinone in Serie A, has bagged six goals and an assist in 13 league starts.

Santini adds that a fee of around £22 million is desired by Juve, with Palace also looking likely to be offered out.

“Juventus are working hard on two important midfield profiles. They had already come very close to Koopmeiners in June with a €40m offer and in January it could go up to €45m with the sales of Iling-Junior and Yildiz. They have never let go of the track leading to Berardi and would like to sell Soulé for €20-25m to Crystal Palace or Tottenham," said Santini.

Matias Soule's attacking stats at Frosinone (via SofaScore) Scoring frequency - every 188 minutes Goals per game - 0.5 Big chances missed - 4 Goal conversion - 20% Shots per game - 2.3

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is looking like a very exciting prospect right now, with journalist Zach Lowy also branding Soule a "special talent" as he dazzles for Frosinone.