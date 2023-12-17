Tottenham Hotspur, seemingly past their first difficult run of form under Ange Postecoglou, remain on course to challenge for a top-four place come the end of the Premier League season. The North London club comfortably brushed Nottingham Forest aside last time out to make it consecutive wins following a run of five games without one in England's top flight.

Back on track ahead of a busy festive period, Spurs could turn their attention towards the transfer market when the January window swings open in a couple of weeks, as Postecoglou and technical director Johan Lange look to reinforce the squad. They have already seen the problems that Spurs face for having a limited squad depth and failing to replace Harry Kane, which he could now solve next month.

Spurs transfer news

In the space of one disastrous London derby against Chelsea, Spurs not only saw their Premier League unbeaten run to start the season come to a crashing halt, but they also saw their summer work quickly become decimated, as Micky van de Ven and James Maddison limped off injured. Major parts of Spurs' excellent start to the campaign, the Lilywhites' wheels came flying off without them ever since. It is a situation that Postecoglou will want to avoid in the future and adding more firepower could be the solution, albeit an expensive one.

According to reporter Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Spurs, and by extension Lange, are plotting a move to sign striker Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord and will likely have to pay over £60m for his services.

The Dutch club are more likely to sanction a move in the summer rather than the January transfer window, however, in what could deal Spurs a disappointing blow come next month. If the North London club are to make their move for Gimenez as suggested, then they may face competition from Fulham, who recently sent scouts to watch the forward. However, it is believed that the price tag and calibre of clubs interested in Gimenez could put the Cottagers out of the race.

"Sensational" Gimenez could be the perfect Kane replacement

As good as Spurs have been for large parts of the season, they are still arguably in need of a replacement for club-record goalscorer Kane, who left for Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. Heung-min Son's goalscoring form - finding the back of the net 10 times in the Premier League - has been a major boost for Postecoglou, but adding support for the new captain could take Spurs up a level, especially if that support comes in the form of Gimenez.

The Mexican has enjoyed an excellent campaign for Feyenoord and has even managed to almost go stride for stride with Kane this season. Here's how Gimenez's stats compare with the now Bayern Munich forward.

Player Goals Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Expected Goals Santiago Gimenez 18 13 22 14.1 Harry Kane 18 26 38 12.29

Gimenez's performances have come with deserved praise, including from journalist Graeme Bailey, who told the Talking Transfers Podcast via The Boot Room:

"Santiago Gimenez looks sensational by the way, he looks so good. He looks amazing to me."