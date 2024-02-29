It has been reported that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could now back manager Ange Postecoglou with two key signings in the same position this summer.

Spurs making summer plans as Champions League chase intensifies

On the pitch, Spurs are facing a fierce battle with Aston Villa for a place in the Champions League this season, as both sides chase a coveted top four finish.

Postecoglou has enjoyed a fine debut season at Hotspur Way, encouraging an attack-minded brand of high-intensity pressing football which has won over both critics and supporters alike - despite Spurs going another season without major silverware.

The north Londoners are on an upward trajectory compared to Antonio Conte's disastrous final year in charge, and there is definitely reason to be optimistic for next season based off some wonderful performances this campaign.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Crystal Palace (home) March 2nd Aston Villa (away) March 10th Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd

Levy and technical director Johan Lange are said to already be plotting ways to strengthen Tottenham's ranks in preparation for 2024/2025, with many high-profile players linked in the last few weeks.

Indeed, a new forward is also well and truly a possibility. Wolves star Pedro Neto is among the options who Spurs are considering to bring in, as also reported by Ben Jacobs to GiveMeSport.

“I think that Arsenal and Spurs are more likely destinations for Neto, at this point."

"We know the Tottenham interest is historical, and I would expect Arsenal to consider Neto this summer as one of a few targets in that position. But both of the north London clubs will also be well aware that Wolves - because he is still well contracted - will be looking for a club-record sale.

“They will be very firm on price. You can understand why, in an inflated market, where many attackers and midfielders have gone for in excess of £70million.”

He isn't the only winger who Spurs are thought to be eyeing up, though, with reliable journalist Dan Kilpatrick now claiming multiple wide attacker deals are possible this summer.

Tottenham could sign two wingers for Ange this summer

As per Kilpatrick, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast this week, it is "definitely a possibility" that Tottenham sign two wingers later in the year, and this could even result in 2023 signing Manor Solomon going out the other way.

“He (Solomon) was a free transfer," said Kilpatrick. "It was a clever or backhanded bit of business to get him from Shakhtar in those circumstances. Whatever Spurs sell him for, or if they were to sell him would be profit. It would make him a canny bit of business, and I don’t think that option can be ruled out if they sign a couple of wingers in the summer which is definitely a possibility.”

Perhaps Neto could come in as a marquee capture, and then followed by a cheaper back up option.