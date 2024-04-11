Tottenham are trying to convince a £34 million player, who featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, to join Ange Postecoglou's side this summer.

Ange makes transfer admission as Spurs eye another centre-back

Spurs and links to new centre-backs have been a common theme for many seasons, but they were particularly heightened after star defender Micky van de Ven's hamstring injury earlier this season.

The Dutchman is a vital presence in Postecoglou's back four, as his searing pace allows the Australian to deploy his favoured high line. When van de Ven was sidelined midway through the campaign, Spurs' winning run came to an abrupt halt and their form plummeted, leading to demands for chairman Daniel Levy to bring in a quality alternative.

They ended up putting pen to paper on a deal for Radu Dragusin for £25 million from Genoa, and many would've expected that transfer to mark the end of Spurs' search for new central defenders.

However, that actually isn't the case, as explained by Postecoglou himself.

“If you’re saying, ‘Is it an area we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at”, said Postecoglou on signing another centre-back this summer.

“With all these things, it’s about trying to strengthen the group as much as anything else. If you think about when I first arrived, we had maybe six or seven centre-backs at the club. So it’s not just numbers. It’s more about the ability of those players to play the football we want and to fit in to what we’re trying to build here. I think it is an area of the park we will look to strengthen, but I think we’ll look to strengthen all areas of the park come the end of the season. That is planning that’s already underway, and other people are in charge of it at the moment.”

They've been linked with a few interesting options in that area of the pitch. Spurs are believed to be interested in Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, and Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly, as both top flight defenders could be available at zero cost with their contracts expiring in June.

As well as the soon-to-be free agents, a centre-back abroad who's turning heads at N17 is Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie.

Tottenham trying to convince Hincapie to sign for Ange

According to Sport Bild, as translated by Sport Witness, Tottenham are "courting" Hincapie and trying to convince him to join them, with his valuation standing at around £34 million.

The Ecuador international has made 21 Bundesliga appearances for Xabi Alonso's title chasers this season, and has previously been called a "really impressive" player.

Piero Hincapie's best Bundesliga games for Leverkusen this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Bayern Munich 7.59 Werder Bremen 0-3 Bayer Leverkusen 7.57 RB Leipzig 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen 7.52 Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Bochum 7.41 Union Berlin 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen 7.34

"We knew he had the potential," said former Leverkusen head coach Gerardo Seoane.

"But the way he's rising to the challenge and coping with the intensity levels is really impressive. We're pleasantly surprised with how he's performing in the Bundesliga and Europe."