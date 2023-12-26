Tottenham are reportedly "trying" to sign an in-form new defender target, and his contract is said to contain a tantalising £17.5 million release clause.

Spurs attempting to sign more centre-backs

Amid the Christmas festivities, reports suggest key figures behind-the-scenes at Spurs are in full preparation for the January transfer window.

The winter market opens for business in just under a week, and one of manager Ange Postecoglou's main priorities is bringing in a new centre-half.

Micky van de Ven's hamstring injury in early November brought attention to the club's lack of options behind their traditional starting defence, and Cristian Romero's suspension at the time meant Postecoglou was starved of centre-back options.

Romero has since returned, but his disciplinary issues mean the Argentine is often walking a tightrope when it comes to suspensions. As a result, Spurs are working on signing another central defender, and talks have apparently been held over signing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo (Fabrizio Romano).

"We let Davinson Sanchez go after the window closed. We kind of knew we were taking a bit of a risk; we couldn't get the extra centre-back that we were trying to get in, and for the early part of the year that was fine," said Postecoglou on Tottenham signing a centre-back (via Sky Sports).

"But once we lost Micky [van de Ven], and Eric Dier's had some issues as well, we don't have another centre-back. Young Ash Phillips had just joined the club, so it's fair to say that we can't run the risk of that happening again, so that's obviously a priority for us in January.

"But again, we've got to get the right person. It's not just about bringing another body in, it's about getting the right one in and hopefully that'll happen."

While Todibo is a real target for Spurs, as per widespread reports, there are still claims that the Lilywhites have their eyes on a host of other names.

Genoa star Radu Dragusin and Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo are other rumoured options for Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy.

New names continue to be linked with moves to N17 as well, and according to a European media source, the north Londoners are now looking towards Valencia's Yarek Gasiorowski.

Tottenham "trying" to sign Yarek Gasiorowski

Indeed, as per a report from Spain, Tottenham are one of the sides "trying" to sign Gasiorowski next year following his impressive season at the Mestalla.

The versatile defender, who can play both centrally and as a full-back, is said to have attracted Spurs' attention as they eye a 2024 swoop.

Tottenham want to reinforce their back line with more options, as per this update, and a summer swoop for Gasiorowski is on the cards. It is believed they have "more than enough resources" to tempt Valencia into selling, and according to other reports, the Spaniard's contract includes a £17.5m exit clause (The Mail).

Yarek Gasiorowski's best games for struggling Valencia - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Getafe 1-0 Valencia 6.98 Valencia 0-0 Celta Vigo 6.85 Girona 2-1 Valencia 6.67 Real Madrid 5-1 Valencia 6.26

While this move apparently wouldn't be till later in the year, Postecoglou is reportedly eager to bring in young players to feature in Tottenham's long-term project (Sky), and the young Gasiorowski may well be an attractive option for them.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, an expert on Europe's most exciting talents, has called the 18-year-old "simply awesome".