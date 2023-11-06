Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a remarkable start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign after they made the decision to appoint Ange Postecoglou as their head coach at the end of last season.

The Australian boss arrived from Scottish giants Celtic and has hit the ground running in English football by making his Spurs team exciting to watch and effective on the pitch. A win against Chelsea on Monday night will take his side back to the top of the table and two points clear of reigning champions Manchester City after 11 matches.

Despite their incredible form, Postecoglou may still look to the January transfer window in order to bolster his team's chances of achieving success in the second half of the term.

Spurs transfer news - Kyogo Furuhashi

One player the Tottenham tactician is reportedly eyeing up is Hoops star Kyogo Furuhashi, who was one of the shining lights in his successful Bhoys side in Scotland. According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, the Spurs boss has sent scouts to watch the Japan international in action this season ahead of the January window.

The report claims that he has sent his people on scouting missions to watch the talented forward throughout the 2023/24, whilst top scout Ian Broomfield was recently sent to take in a number of matches north of the border; including ones that featured Celtic, Aberdeen, and Rangers.

However, there is no mention of whether or not Postecoglou is willing to swoop in to secure Kyogo's services in January or how much the Hoops would demand for his signature if they did.

Easy to see why Spurs like "special" Kyogo

The Japanese finisher, who was once hailed as "quite special" by former Celtic forward John Hartson, has been in phenomenal form for his club since the start of last season.

He has plundered seven goals in 15 matches in all competitions so far this term, which has included two strikes in three Champions League outings.

Meanwhile, only South Korea international Heung-min Son (eight) has scored more than three Premier League goals so far this season for Postecoglou's team.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Kyogo racked up an eye-catching 34 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions, and 27 of those came in the Scottish Premiership, alongside five assists for his teammates.

Whereas, Harry Kane (30) was the only Spurs player with more than ten top-flight strikes throughout last season, which suggests that the club have lacked multiple significant goalscoring threats over the last 18 months or so.

There is no guarantee that the Celtic star will be able to directly translate his performances and goalscoring record over to English football but his form for the Scottish giants provides a taste of what he could offer the side in 2024.

It is now down to Postecoglou and Daniel Levy to decide whether or not they want to push ahead and make a formal approach for his services during the January transfer window in order to add him to the group alongside the likes of Son, James Maddison, and Richarlison at the top end of the pitch.