Tottenham Hotspur are considering a swoop for Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson this summer, with the north London club desperate for some defensive reinforcement.

For the first time since 2009/10, the Lilywhites have failed to reach European competition and will now need to work diligently on the transfer front to ensure that the seasonal misfortune is not replicated next term.

The somewhat shrewd appointment of Ange Postecoglou from Celtic has installed cautious optimism that a grounded coach with an eye-catching philosophy can dispel the malaise.

And his first order of business could be to swoop for Nelsson and provide the Premier League with its latest hot prospect, according to Turkish newspaper Takvim, with the Danish ace's contract containing a €25m (£22m) release clause.

Previous reports have linked Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Serie A giants Napoli and AC Milan to a transfer, while a recent report from Fanatik claims Arsenal could yet swoop, which only emphasises the need to strike swiftly in order to tie up a deal.

Should Tottenham sign Victor Nelsson?

Postecoglou will have his work cut out this summer, but this burgeoning defender could create a foundation from which more prosperous fortunes can be gleaned.

The 24-year-old played 33 times in the Turkish Super Lig this season as Galatasaray revelled in title-winning glory, with Sofascore recording his average match rating at a solid 6.95 as he completed 86% of his passes, averaged one interception, 3.3 clearances per game and succeeded with 65% of his aerial duels.

The ten-cap Denmark international has left the likes of Jacek Kulig waxing lyrical, with the talent scout saying: "Nelsson is a great mix of a pure defender and ball-playing centre-back. He can also play as a defensive midfielder.

"Great defensive skills combined with really good ball skills. The future leader of the Danish defence. Another pearl produced by FC Nordsjælland."

Given Postecoglou's preference to implement a fast-paced and possession-centric system, with centre-halfs expected to be comfortable on the ball, this could set Nelsson up nicely to cement a starting berth in the Lilywhites' team, potentially displacing Eric Dier in the process.

Dier has made 361 appearances for Spurs since signing from Sporting Lisbon for a bargain £4m in 2014 and has been a dynamic presence in north London, though he has been culpable for lacklustre performances this year. One such performance against Bournemouth attracted vast criticism after his poor clearance led to a Cherries goal.

The 49-cap England international matches up to Nelsson's skill set, completing 86% of his passes in the top flight this term, averaging 1.1 interceptions and 3.3 clearances per game, also winning 70% of his aerial duels.

Described as a "Danish lion" by Resit Omer Kukner, one of Cimbom's board members, Nelsson is on the cusp of prominence and will be hoping to earn a move to the Premier League this summer to take the next step in his progress, and at Tottenham, he could be provided with a starring role.