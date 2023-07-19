Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as a potential replacement for talisman Harry Kane if the England international chooses to leave N17 this summer, according to journalist Christian Falk.

What's the latest transfer news involving Victor Osimhen?

Sky Sports journalist Massimo Marianella claimed last month on Sky Sport 24 quoted via Tuttonapoli that Osimhen was a target for Tottenham this summer as well as several other elite clubs, stating: "They say that even Chelsea are about to make a phone call to Napoli for Osimhen. It seems that one door is closed, which is that of Real Madrid, the two most open to catch a striker remain Manchester United and PSG. At that point, a place would also open up at Tottenham."

As per The Manchester Evening News, Napoli manager Rudi Garcia has recently spoken to media indicating that £89k-a-week earner Osimhen is keen to stay at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, saying: "Of course, I have spoken to him. I can assure you that he wants to stay, he is happy to be with us and still wants to do great things."

Osimhen, who has been hailed as a "monster", was in brilliant form for Napoli during the 2022/23 season and notched 31 goals alongside five assists in 39 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

In other news, Tottenham hitman Harry Kane faces an uncertain future at the club amid interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in his services, as per Telegraph Sport.

Kane would likely turn down any approach from the latter, leaving Spurs and Bayern Munich in a straight fight for him. Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has suggested that the England international is open to a move to the Bundesliga, saying: "Harry Kane has clearly signalled in all conversations that his decision stands - and if he keeps to his word, then we’ll get him, because then Tottenham will have to buckle."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Falk has signalled that Osimhen is someone Spurs would be keen on bringing to N17; however, he doubts whether the Nigeria international would be keen on a potential switch.

Falk stated: "Everybody's trying [to sign him] and he's also in the ideas of Tottenham as an alternative if Harry Kane is leaving. But I heard Osimhen is not so interested in going to Tottenham."

Who else does Ange Postecoglou want to sign at Tottenham Hotspur?

Postecoglou has already made several additions to his squad this summer, including James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario, Manor Solomon and tying Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro to permanent deals following initial loan spells, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, the Australian boss will be keen to land more signings to help build his vision of success at Hotspur Way and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has emerged as a target for the Lilywhites, with Chelsea, Newcastle United and West Ham United also keen on securing his signature, as per The Sun.

Defence looks like a key area that Postecoglou will look to bolster and Wolfsburg central defender Micky van de Ven is said to have agreed terms with Tottenham over a prospective move to north London. However, no transfer fee has been shook on between both parties, according to Football Insider.

In the striking department, Brentford forward Ivan Toney has become a surprise candidate to replace Kane and Spurs potentially would be willing to wait until the January window to try and sign him, as per FootballTransfers.