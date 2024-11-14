Tottenham Hotspur chiefs see a £50 million forward as a "key" possible signing, with the Lilywhites among a trio of sides who are looking to bring him in next year.

Postecoglou under fire as Spurs consider January moves

Manager Ange Postecoglou is as frustrated as anyone by Spurs' early-season form. The Australian has been unable to garner a consistent run of form from his side so far, who are fresh off the back of a fortnight of results which sums up their current state perfectly.

Two weeks ago, Spurs knocked Premier League champions Man City out of the Carabao Cup, and followed that up with a statement 4-1 win at home against top four rivals Aston Villa.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15

However, the following week saw them fall 3-2 to Turkish Süper Lig side Galatasaray in the Europa League, and were then humbled with a 2-1 loss at home to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on remembrance Sunday.

Doubts are now beginning to surround Postecoglou and whether the 58-year-old is really the right man to take them forward. While Postecoglou retains the backing of Tottenham's board, and is in no imminent danger of the axe, results will need to improve if he is to maintain the faith of club officials.

"That's down to me," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's inconsistency. "That's my responsibility. The inconsistency we're having this year, ultimately it comes down to me and my approach and something I need to try and fix and see if I can help the players in that area."

The January transfer window is looming, and could provide a solution. There are reports that Tottenham are considering a loan deal for Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler, who is facing an uncertain future at the Bernabeu considering his lack of game time under Carlo Ancelotti.

James Maddison has blew hot and cold this season, after such a promising start to his career last year, which has resulted in the Englishman missing out on four consecutive national team squads - including for Euro 2024.

Tottenham looking to sign Takefusa Kubo

This has led to reports that Spurs could bring in an alternative to Maddison. Another player capable of playing that role is Japan international Takefusa Kubo, who is currently plying his trade at Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Reports out of Spain this week claim Tottenham are looking to sign Kubo, and view the 23-year-old as a "key" potential addition for Postecoglou. Both Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also in the mix, though, so there is fierce competition for his signature heading into next year.

His contract includes a release clause of around £50 million, so Spurs know the price needed to bypass negotiations with Sociedad and head straight to the player to discuss terms.

“I think he’s having a good season," said Zinedine Zidane on Kubo in 2020, during the player's time at Real Madrid.

"He’s playing a lot and that’s what we all wanted. He is a very interesting player, for the present and the future. I’m happy he’s doing well. Of course, if he were to stay at home tomorrow then that’d be better.

“But, I wish him the best and urge him to continue like this. His future, though, we won’t decide until the summer. That’s something for later.”