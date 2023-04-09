Tottenham Hotspur appointing Vincent Kompany would be "interesting", but it "might be a bit of a gamble", according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Who will be the next Tottenham manager?

Tottenham have identified a plethora of options to replace Antonio Conte, but Julian Nagelsmann has been cemented as their top target, and they are willing to wait until the summer to appoint the former Bayern Munich boss, who is said to be hugely admired.

That said, there are a number of other managers Spurs could move for if they miss out on Nagelsmann, notably Mauricio Pochettino, who is working behind-the-scenes to secure the role, although the club remain unconvinced about hiring a manager they once sacked.

The Sun reported that Kompany had emerged as a leading contender for the role at the end of March, while they also claimed that he would be interested in taking the job, but O'Rourke is not 100% convinced he is the right man to take Tottenham forward.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, the journalist said: It'd be an interesting one. Obviously, Kompany has been mentioned as a potential candidate for this role. He's done a great job at Burnley, what he's done in those 12 months, turning around their style of play. Obviously, they've been running away with the Championship this season and are going up to the Premier League.

"He fits the profile as a young up-and-coming manager. He's obviously got a great pedigree as a player during his time at Manchester City, so he knows the Premier League in that respect, but I think it might be a bit of a gamble for Spurs if they were to go for somebody so relatively inexperienced. I think they might need somebody with a bit more experience and has maybe managed at a top club as well."

Would Vincent Kompany be a good appointment?

Courtesy of a 2-1 victory away at Middlesbrough earlier this week, the Belgian's Burnley side were promoted back to the Premier League at the first attempt, having gone undefeated in the Championship since the beginning of October.

Success in the second tier does not automatically mean the 36-year-old would be well-suited to a club as big as Spurs, but he has been hailed by the media for his "elite playing ideas" and "natural leadership" this season, which would seemingly stand him in good stead.

Given Nagelsmann's experience, having led Bayern Munich to a Bundesliga title and two Super Cups, the German should remain Spurs' number one target, but Kompany is a very interesting back-up option, who already knows the Premier League, due to the time he spent with Manchester City.