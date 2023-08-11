The new Premier League season is closing in once again, as a summer of drama, sagas and transfer warfare draws to a close. For all the strengthening the biggest division in world football has enjoyed, it simply cannot compare to the showcase that is the matches themselves.

Fans will be treated to a host of mouth-watering fixtures on this opening weekend, with Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to Brentford high up on that list.

Sky Sports clearly recognised this intrigue, registering the fixture as part of their Super Sunday double-header, kicking off at 2pm on 13th August.

With the Bees having enjoyed a meteoric rise to the pinnacle of the English game, their lack of history has not prevented them from happily mixing it with the big boys. This came to the forefront last season, as they finished just one point behind their opening-day opponents, even threatening a European finish at one stage.

Thomas Frank has earned his plaudits, but he will have a task on his hands keeping Ange Postecoglou’s new-look side quiet on the road.

The Australian will be hoping he can kickstart his revolution in west London, in what promises to be a thrilling battle with all-action football assured.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur: Who has the better head-to-head record?

Unsurprisingly, it is the side who have enjoyed a far longer stint in the top flight who have dominated this fixture historically.

In fact, prior to their 2021 promotion, the two sides had only clashed in cup competitions since the 1940s, when they battled in the old Division Two.

With just one win for the Bees over the last 75 years, the hope will be that the brighter future being forged can lead to this gap being bridged over the next few years. Under the leadership of their progressive Danish manager, there is every reason to believe that will be the case.

Brentford wins: 7

Draws: 15

Tottenham wins: 24

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur: Who has more wins at the Gtech Community Arena/Griffin Park?

Having enjoyed a fine 96-year history as the home of Brentford, the Bees eventually saw fit to move on from Griffin Park and invest in the future, constructing their very own purpose-built home ready for their presence amongst England’s elite.

Despite the Gtech Community Stadium only holding just over 17,000, its modern look draws much intrigue, as it has spearheaded their promotion charge.

However, yet again, they are thwarted by their weaker history and have only won five times at home when welcoming the north London outfit.

Brentford wins: 5

Draws: 9

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 9

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur: Who has more wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium/White Hart Lane?

The distance between these two sides within the footballing pyramid has also kept them apart in north London, too. However, their most recent clash at the new ground suggests the tide could be about to change.

After all, before Brentford’s win at the back end of last campaign, the Bees had never won at either of Spurs’ stadiums, having lost seven times.

With the plucky outfit seeking to disrupt England’s top clubs, there is every chance that this gap could be reduced significantly throughout the next decade of regular competition.

Tottenham wins: 15

Draws: 6

Brentford wins: 1

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur: Who has the better cup record?

Although Tottenham are often ridiculed for their avoidance of silverware, they do remain one of England’s most decorated clubs despite failing to win a major honour since 2008.

With eight FA Cups and two top-flight titles to their name, this is a trophy cabinet that many fans across the country would dream of.

Not least Brentford supporters, whose only three trophies are the titles of the fourth, third and second divisions. It is no surprise that they are often bested when the two are thrown together by the luck of the draw.

Brentford wins: 1

Draws: 2

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 7

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur: What were the last 5 meetings?

20th May 2023 – Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Brentford: Capping off what was a miserable season for Spurs, they would lose their final home game of the campaign in embarrassing fashion, as Brentford came from behind to win.

Whilst Harry Kane had handed the hosts the lead, a brace from Bryan Mbeumo stunned them before Yoane Wissa sealed their fate. This left the north London outfit needing results to go their way on the final game of the season to retain European football, which they would not.

26th December 2022 – Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: In the first match since the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, the Lilywhites battled back from 2-0 down to claim a well-earned point away from home.

Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney had the Bees on track for a famous victory before Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg both struck to level inside six minutes. The England captain nearly stole all three points as his late header crashed onto the bar, but in the end, the points were deservedly shared.

23rd April 2022 – Brentford 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: As the visitors were searching to solidify their top-four credentials, the game was largely noteworthy for the return of Christian Eriksen to face his old club for the first time following his cardiac arrest.

Impressing in a bore draw, both sides battled for a winner, with the Dane's late set-piece finding Toney, only for him to strike the woodwork at the death. That was the closest either side came to a breakthrough, and left Spurs two points from fourth-placed rivals Arsenal.

2nd December 2021 – Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Brentford: Antonio Conte continued his unbeaten start to this league campaign, as his side cruised to a routine victory to keep them within just two points of a Champions League spot. Sergi Canos’ own goal handed the hosts the lead before the break, with Son Heung-min's close-range finish later securing the win.

5th January 2021 – Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Brentford: Spurs took a huge step towards what would have been their first trophy in 13 years as Jose Mourinho guided his side to the EFL Cup final with this win over Brentford.

Goals from Moussa Sissoko and Son separated the sides and sent the Lilywhites to Wembley, but Daniel Levy would dismiss their manager before playing that final. Ryan Mason then took charge on a temporary basis before Manchester City beat them 1-0 under the arch.

Who has played for Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur?

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur 2013-2020; Brentford 2022): Quite comfortably the most famous player to have featured for both of these outfits, the 120-cap Denmark international has enjoyed a fine career, which reached its peak for Spurs as he became one of the Premier League’s top creators.

A devastating cardiac arrest threatened his future, but Brentford offered him a lifeline, which he would take with both hands. The 31-year-old proved he still had that class and quality, playing his way to a move to Manchester United last summer.

Alex Pritchard (Tottenham Hotspur 2011-2016; Brentford 2014-2015): Having come through the academy in north London, the creative attacking midfielder would only manage two appearances before eventually joining Norwich City.

However, during his attempts to emerge into the first team, he enjoyed a starring season on loan in Brentford as he posted 19 goal contributions to lead them to the Championship play-offs. The 30-year-old now features for Sunderland and has become something of a stalwart in the second tier.

Brian Statham (Tottenham Hotspur 1987-1992; Brentford 1992-1997): Another Spurs academy graduate that failed to make the grade, Statham was a right-back who enjoyed the bulk of his career at Griffin Park. He spent five and a half years with the club, overseeing a sole promotion from the third division.

John Bostock (Tottenham Hotspur 2008-2013; Brentford 2009-2010): Snagging John Bostock from Crystal Palace as a youngster, the powerful midfielder would make just four first-team appearances before venturing across the footballing world.

Again, similar to Pritchard, he would enjoy a loan stint at Griffin Park with limited success. The 31-year-old is likely most famous for his exploits with Notts County, given the added intrigue that their battle with Wrexham AFC for the Vanarama National League title brought to the division last term.

What is Brentford’s biggest victory over Tottenham Hotspur?

14th March 1908 – Brentford 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Within the Southern Football League - a competition featuring semi-professional clubs from East Anglia; the south and Midlands of England; and South Wales - it was the hosts who dominated Spurs despite finishing only 16th in the league.

The visitors were still elected to the Football League Second Division, having stumped up the cash for their spot. They replaced Stoke, whilst Bradford Park Avenue joined them.

What is Tottenham Hotspur’s biggest victory over Brentford?

26th March 1903 – Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Brentford: Years before their eventual promotion, the Lilywhites did enjoy a brief title fight before later accepting a fourth-place finish. Despite that, they still crushed Brentford during that successful campaign, who would finish rock-bottom after a 30-game season.

Fortunately for the Bees, they too would demolish their eventual opponents in the relegation test matches, beating Fulham 7-2 to retain their place at this level.

Key match stats

This will be just the 46th meeting between these two teams.

These two sides recently endured a lengthy gap before they faced each again other in a league match, stretching from 1949 to 2021. In total, there were 26,283 days between fixtures.

With six 0-0 draws between these sides in their history, and their lack of consistent clashes, a whopping 13% of their fixtures result in a scoreless match.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur: Classic meetings

20th May 2023: Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Brentford (Premier League): Although mentioned earlier, it cannot be understated how historic a victory this proved to be for Brentford. It marked their first win over Spurs since 1948, but not only that, it also resigned the Lilywhites to their first year without European football in over a decade.

Given Ivan Toney had been banned from football for eight months following his breach of FA betting rules, this also proved that the west London outfit could still compete without their main man.

7th October 1992: Brentford 2-4 Tottenham Hotspur (League Cup): In what was a relatively inconsequential match for both sides, the Lilywhites hammered their hosts in emphatic fashion.

Teddy Sheringham’s brace was flanked by strikes from Darren Anderton and Andy Turner, with the English marksman going on to claim the first division’s Golden Boot that season. They would beat Manchester City in the following stage, but crashed out in the fourth round to Nottingham Forest. Arsenal would win the competition.