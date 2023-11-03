League leaders Tottenham Hotspur welcome London rivals Chelsea on Monday evening in the 176th meeting between the pair.

Spurs will certainly head into the affair as favourites, and for good reason too, given their electrifying start to the campaign under the stewardship of Ange Postecoglou, who arrived from Celtic in the summer.

The north Londoners have claimed eight victories from their opening 10 Premier League games and lie two points clear at the summit of the table, whilst the Blues continue to languish in mid-table, having secured just three victories.

Match summary

Tottenham Hotspur will play host to city rivals Chelsea on Monday, 6th November at 20:00 GMT.

Chelsea's away-dayers will certainly travel in numbers, having received an allocation of over 3,000 tickets, so the stage will be set for a roaring atmosphere at the 60,000-seater stadium.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace's imposing Selhurst Park home, whilst the visitors were dealt a defeat by Thomas Frank's Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

Things get underway on Monday night with an 8pm kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Spurs have not lost since May, as Mauricio Pochettino seeks to inflict defeat on his former employers.

Form guide Spurs DWWWW Chelsea LWWDL

Where to watch on UK TV

Monday evening's coverage is scheduled to commence from 6.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Streaming services are available for Sky Go customers, who can watch the action from a smartphone, tablet or computer.

If you aren't a Sky subscriber, NOW TV offers a one-day pass for £11.98, or alternatively, a monthly subscription service for £34.99, allowing you to watch Sky Sports channels.

Last meeting

26th February 2023: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Chelsea

The last meeting between the pair saw Spurs claim a 2-0 victory over the west Londoners thanks to goals from Oliver Skipp and, of course, Harry Kane.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte was absent for the derby after undergoing surgery, so assistant manager Cristian Stellini stepped in, whilst the Blues were continuing to struggle under Graham Potter.

A little over eight months later, the duo will meet again, but with two different managers in the dugout, as Postecoglou and Pochettino lock horns in a battle for the desired three points.

Players to watch

Tottenham - Son Heung-min: The South Korea international has flourished in Postecoglou's system and has stepped up to fill the colossal void left by last season's top scorer Kane.

Eight goals in 10 outings this term places him only behind Erling Haaland as the Premier League's leading scorer, so the visitors will certainly be well aware of his threat.

James Maddison: Following his £40m move from Leicester City in the summer, the playmaker has registered an admirable eight goal contributions and everything he touches seems to turn to gold at the moment.

If Chelsea do opt to sit in their shape, Maddison will be key to unlocking the defensive resistance and will provide an alternate weapon from set pieces.

Chelsea - Raheem Sterling: After a below-par debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, the former City forward has returned to his familiar electrifying performances this term, which he produced so often under Pep Guardiola.

Sterling's controversial exclusion from the previous England squad will certainly fuel his hunger and desire to prove Gareth Southgate's decision as an erroneous one, and Monday's high-profile encounter provides just the stage to do so.

Cole Palmer: Since his arrival from the Citizens, the England Under-21 international has starred in a struggling Chelsea side and appears to be their main attacking outlet.

The 21-year-old possesses a cultured left foot which certainly has the quality to inflict damage on the hosts.

Premier League Top Scorers Player Team Goals Erling Haaland Manchester City 11 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 8 Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur 8 Callum Wilson Newcastle United 7 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 6

Predicted lineups

Spurs currently have six players sidelined through injury, with Destiny Udogie being the notable absentee from Friday's win at Selhurst Park.

The ever-reliable Ben Davies slotted in to replace Udogie, though he could drop back to the bench if the Italian passes his fitness test ahead of Monday's clash.

Meanwhile, the visitors head into the game with a lengthy injury list, but Enzo Fernández and Mykhailo Mudryk could both return after missing the defeat against Brentford.

Possible Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son.

Possible Chelsea XI: Sánchez; James, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernández, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Jackson.

Premier League table

Spurs have a two-point advantage over second-placed Arsenal and third-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table, though by the time this fixture swings around, they may have been knocked off their perch.

Either way, victory for the hosts will cement their place at the summit, whilst an unlikely three points for Chelsea could see them rise into eighth, depending on other results.

# Team P W D L GF GA GD Points Form 1 Tottenham Hotspur 10 8 2 0 22 9 13 26 DWWWW 2 Arsenal 10 7 3 0 23 8 15 24 DWWDW 3 Manchester City 10 8 0 2 22 7 15 24 WLLWW 4 Liverpool 10 7 2 1 23 9 14 23 WLDWW 5 Aston Villa 10 7 1 2 26 14 12 22 WWDWW