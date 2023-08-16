Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have a history that goes back a long way. Football FanCast has everything you need to know about the fixture as the two teams prepare to meet in the Premier League.

While the form book is still taking shape, it is difficult to tell how each side comes into this fixture. United were rather fortunate to escape from their opening fixture against Wolves with three points.

Meanwhile, Spurs had to settle for a point against Brentford in their first match under new management.

Tottenham vs Man United: What's their head-to-head record?

Tottenham and United have met in 199 matches in their history, making their upcoming clash in north London number 200. It's a massive number of matches, of course, dating back to 1898.

In fact, Spurs have never faced anyone as often as they've faced United. But that doesn't mean it's their most successful fixture. United have won almost half of their 199 competitive meetings, with Spurs only just edging out the number of draws.

This fixture unquestionably belongs to the Red Devils.

Tottenham wins: 53

Draws: 51

Man United wins: 95

Tottenham vs Man United: What's their record at Spurs?

97 of the 199 fixtures have come in north London and it's certainly where Tottenham have had most of their luck. They've won 35 of them - nearly twice as many as they've managed at Old Trafford.

There have been 34 draws, too, leaving United with the spoils in the remaining fixtures. That's a positive record for Spurs, then, and few teams can boast that against United in their history.

Tottenham wins: 35

Draws: 34

Man United wins: 28

Tottenham vs Man United: What's their record at Old Trafford?

There have been 100 instances of this fixture at Old Trafford and, unsurprisingly, the figures swing in United's favour. Quite dramatically, actually.

They've won 67 of them - almost four times as often as Spurs do in Manchester. It's one that very rarely ends in a draw, either, with only 16 throughout the history of this tie.

So while things are quite mixed at Spurs, you can feel pretty confident when predicting a home win for United.

Man United wins: 67

Draws: 15

Tottenham wins: 18

Tottenham vs Man United: What's their record on neutral grounds?

Spurs and United have met twice at Wembley Stadium and in two different competitions. The first came in 2009 as the two competed in the EFL Cup final.

The game went through 120 minutes before heading to penalties, where United triumphed 4-1 to win the trophy. They'd then meet again nine years later in an FA Cup semi-final - albeit when Spurs were using Wembley as their temporary home.

Nevertheless, United once again came out on top, though within normal time on this occasion. Dele Alli had Spurs in front, but Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera scored in a 2-1 win.

Tottenham vs Man United: What's their Premier League record?

Spurs and United have met on 62 occasions since the start of the Premier League - and it won't surprise anyone to learn that the latter have been utterly dominant in that span.

United have won 39 of these fixtures, losing only 10. There have only been 13 draws, in fact.

Boosting those numbers is the fact that United didn't lose to Spurs from 2001 through 2012. It's one of the most dominant runs in Premier League history - Spurs managed only five points against them in that span.

Tottenham vs Man United: Which team has the most goals?

Well, it's United, as you may have guessed. They've scored 319 goals in 199 games, with Spurs replying with only 259.

Though, Spurs hold a sizeable lead in their home games. They've scored 156, having conceded 124 to United when the fixture takes place in north London. That's not quite as impressive as United's own home record, however.

That reads as such: 100 games, 190 goals, 100 conceded. United are nearly outscoring Spurs 2:1 in Old Trafford fixtures, then - and that's even with their 6-1 defeat a few years ago.

Tottenham vs Man United: What happened in last season's fixtures?

United won the first meeting last season. It took place at Old Trafford and ended up being a fairly routine result for the Red Devils. Fred put them 1-0 up just after half-time before Bruno Fernandes finished to make it 2-0 on 69 minutes. It finished that way to give United the three points.

Things weren't so straightforward at Spurs, however. Jadon Sancho had United 1-0 up after only seven minutes and Marcus Rashford sent them into the break 2-0 up with a goal on 44 minutes.

However, Spurs hit back 10 minutes after the restart through Pedro Porro. That set the stage for Son Heung-min to equalise on 79 minutes and split the points with United.

Tottenham vs Man United: What is Marcus Rashford's record?

Rashford typically does well in this one. He's faced Spurs 14 times in his career so far, with 13 coming in the Premier League. He's managed five goals against them in that span, all of which came in the top flight.

Only Leicester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have conceded to Rashford more often than Spurs. Combined with his eight wins, this is a fixture that usually leaves him happy.

Read more about Rashford's record vs Spurs HERE...

Tottenham vs Man United: What is Son Heung-min's record?

Son has faced United 17 times in his career, though two of those did come while he was at Bayer Leverkusen. He played two Champions League group-stage ties against them - losing both, but registering an assist in one.

Things haven't been too much better in the Premier League. There have been 14 meetings with United, where Son has lost eight of them. He's only won four of his 17 meetings, actually - not a fine record.

But Son does have four goals and an assist against the Red Devils for Spurs. Encouragingly, they've all come in his last six Premier League fixtures against United, while he scored in the most recent meeting.

Tottenham vs Man United: What is Tottenham's biggest win?

Tottenham's record win over United is, as you might have guessed, 6-1. Though, you may not have known that they've done this twice against the Red Devils.

The first occurrence was all the way back in 1932 when both teams played in the Second Division. Spurs won 6-1 at home in a game that wasn't nearly as high-profile as their later effort.

Of course, Tottenham went to Old Trafford and won 6-1 in October 2020. United actually took the lead in that one - Bruno Fernandes scored after just two minutes from the penalty spot. Then Spurs went a bit mad.

They were 2-1 up inside eight minutes thanks to goals from Tanguy Ndombele and Son. Harry Kane then scored with 30 minutes on the clock and Son found another seven minutes after that.

The second half was a little more mellow - Spurs only scored twice more. Serge Aurier bagged one before Kane got himself a second to complete the scoring.

Tottenham vs Man United: What is United's biggest win?

Again, we're split between two results here. United have never managed a win as big as Spurs' 6-1 scoreline, but have won by four goals in this fixture on three occasions.

The first came in 1965 in what was the first truly legendary United team. George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law all featured in a 5-1 win - Charlton opened the scoring and Law scored twice.

The next occasion came in 2002 as United won 4-0. David Beckham and Ruud van Nistelrooy each bagged a brace in a dominant win at Old Trafford.

United also won 4-0 away at Spurs back in 2007. Once again, it was down to a legendary side, with Cristiano Ronaldo opening the scoring and Nemanja Vidic adding a second before goals from Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs rounded off a big win.

Tottenham vs Man United: What are the recent results?

Things have been all United across the last five meetings. The most recent match - happening in late April - finished 2-2, however, with Spurs hitting back after falling behind 2-0.

The other fixture last season was a 2-0 home win for United, though, and that was the last of a string of four back-to-back wins for the Old Trafford side.

The previous season saw a 3-2 win for United at home and a dominant 3-0 win away at Spurs. Before that, they'd won 3-1 at Spurs - though that was the same season that they lost 6-1 at home to Tottenham.

What is interesting, though, is that game is the only time Spurs have beaten United at home since 2018. It's usually a happy hunting ground for United, or at least has been as of late.

Tottenham vs Man United: When is it?

Tottenham host United on Saturday 19th August at 5.30pm UK time. As always, it's one of the most notable fixtures of the Premier League season and one where both teams have a lot to prove.

Spurs go into it having undergone big summer changes. Ange Postecoglou will want to generate some early momentum if he's to turn things around at Tottenham.

Of course, he'll have to do it all without Harry Kane following his departure to Bayern Munich, while there is a fresh feel to the team given ex-captain Hugo Lloris has also left, while the likes of Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison made their debuts last weekend.

United still very much have Erik ten Hag as boss, but they've still made some big changes. They, too, changed their long-time goalkeeper as David de Gea left and André Onana has come in.

Mason Mount is another big-money signing, while Rasmus Hojlund will hopefully be the striker they've been searching for once he reaches full fitness.

Both teams have the top four in their sights this season and can send an early message in the race with a win in this one. It promises, as ever, to be an intriguing clash.