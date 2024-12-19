Tottenham Hotspur are chasing a "top defender" for the January transfer window with his price tag now expected to drop, as Ange Postecoglou's side seek to bring in a quality left-sided alternative to star man Micky van de Ven.

Spurs face Man United in an all-important Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening, with Postecoglou looking to make good on his promise and deliver Lilywhites silverware for the first time since 2008.

Ruben Amorim's side head into the contest on a run of better form, having also just won the Manchester Derby with a dramatic 2-1 victory at Man City, but Spurs' tails will also be up after they thrashed Southampton 5-0 at St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday.

Postecoglou has endured a rough ride in terms of injuries and suspensions lately, with Guglielmo Vicario, Ben Davies, Richarlison, Wilson Odobert, Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero and van de Ven all sidelined, while Rodrigo Bentancur continues to serve his domestic ban (Premier Injuries).

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Liverpool (Home) Nottingham Forest (Away) Wolves (Home) Newcastle United (Home) Arsenal (Away)

Fortunately for Tottenham, despite his mixed form, it will be a boost having Yves Bissouma back in contention to play United tonight. The Mali international has served his own suspension for picking up five yellow cards, and he's now available for selection.

Spurs will be desperate to have star central defensive duo van de Ven and Romero back at the earliest opportunity, after both players succumbing to fresh injury setbacks in their 4-3 defeat at home to Chelsea, but Postecoglou says they won't be back until 2025.

"(Micky) Van de Ven and (Cristian) Romero are still chugging along," said Postecoglou on van de Ven and Romero.

"I think both will be in the new year. Not as a significant injury as last time with Micky, but obviously having a setback the medical team is going to make sure he is right to go. So both of them in the new year at some point."

Postecoglou has been forced to utilise teenage summer signing Archie Gray as a makeshift centre-half, with Radu Dragusin being their only fit, natural senior central defensive option right now.

This has prompted reports that Tottenham are planning to sign a new centre-back in January, and there have even been suggestions that Getafe defender Omar Alderete is in talks to join Spurs next month.

Tottenham want to sign Feyenoord defender David Hancko after price drop

According to The Boot Room, the north Londoners are after a new defensive ace who can come in and play as a back-up to van de Ven - leading to their serious interest in Feyenoord star David Hancko.

Tottenham are eyeing a January move for Hancko, with his £35 million price tag from the summer also expected to drop.

The 48-cap Slovakia international, who played against England at Euro 2024, dazzled under Liverpool manager Arne Slot at Feyenoord - completing more passes than any other player in the Eredivisie last season (The Athletic).

He was and is a crucial part of their spine, consistently transitioning the play from defence to attack, with Hancko tallying more progressive carries out from the back than any other Dutch top-flight star in 2023/2024 (The Athletic).

“He is so stable and can basically do anything. I just think he is a top defender all-round,” said ex-Feyenoord defender Tim de Cler to SoccerNews.

“I think he can easily handle a club just below the top six in Europe. Then I’m talking about a club like Atlético Madrid or Liverpool. He can certainly handle that.”