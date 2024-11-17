Tottenham Hotspur are determined to bring back a "Rolls-Royce" player worth £32 million to the club in January, according to a new report.

Ange Postecoglou may already have in his mind what business he would like the club to do in January as he tries to make this 2024/25 season a successful one for the north London side. Spurs suffered a shock defeat to Ipswich Town before the international break, and the Tottenham boss will hope it was just a blip.

Tottenham transfer news

It was reported last week that managing director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy will give the green light for Spurs to be active in the January transfer window. Signing a new defender and a forward are expected to be high on the club's agenda in the new year as Tottenham look to continue on multiple fronts in the Premier League and Europa League.

One player that Spurs are interested in signing is Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi, who has impressed enormously for the Cherries this season. The 22-year-old is now a transfer target for Tottenham, with the Lilywhites prepared to pay the £50 million asking price for the centre-back - but they face competition from arch-rivals Chelsea for his signature.

Zabarnyi is not the only defender that Tottenham have on their radar, as the Premier League side are also interested in signing Tariq Lamptey from Brighton.

Lamptey looks set to leave the Seagulls at the end of the campaign for nothing, so Brighton are looking to move the defender on in January before that happens, with Spurs interested in a deal. But the transfer links do not stop there for the north Londoners, as they also have an interest in bringing back a former player of theirs.

Tottenham determined to bring ace back for £32m

According to a report from Spain, relayed by TEAMtalk, Tottenham are interested in re-signing Harry Winks from Leicester City. Spurs sold the midfielder to the Foxes in July 2023, and he was a key player for them in his first season as he helped them win the Championship title.

Winks, who was labelled a "Rolls-Royce" player by ex-Foxes player Ian Baraclough, has continued to be important for Leicester this season, as he's started 9 of the 10 league games he has played. The midfielder missed just one league game in the 2023/24 campaign, as he was a vital cog in Enzo Maresca's midfield.

The report states that Spurs are "determined" to bring Winks back to north London - and are even thought to be willing to pay €38m (£32m) to sign the midfielder. That would represent a remarkable change of heart, coming at a huge financial cost - all for someone on their books in the relatively recent past.

While a deal - for that price, at least - seems pretty unfathomable at present, if it were to happen, Spurs would be making a net loss of £22m on Winks, as they sold the player for just £10m nearly 18 months ago.

Harry Winks' Tottenham stats Appearances 203 Goals 5 Assists 6

Spurs have been left impressed by Winks’ maturity and the growth he has shown since leaving the club. Postecoglou is keen to add another player to his midfield, and Winks would offer a more box-to-box option that he may be missing so far.