Tottenham are said to have their eyes on a "big-name" forward wanted by a number of their Premier League rivals, with his club now prepared to gift a potential £30 million discount.

Spurs linked with signing striker despite fine Richarlison form

There have been many success stories at Spurs in recent weeks, from their brilliant January transfer window to usurping Chelsea as London's richest club, but one perhaps all supporters have been crying out for is the resurgence of Richarlison.

The Brazilian, signed by Spurs in the summer of 2022, endured a regrettable debut campaign under former Lilywhites boss Antonio Conte and was subject to widespread criticism throughout his first year at N17.

Richarlison even sought "psychological help" in a bid to get his north London career up and running, but fast-forward to now, and the 26-year-old is fresh off the back of nine goals in his last eight league games.

The ex-Watford ace has now taken club-record goalscorer Harry Kane's mantle with real aplomb, coming after the latter sealed a multi-million-pound move to Bayern Munich last summer.

Richarlison's best league games this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Tottenham 4-1 Newcastle 8.85 Everton 2-2 Tottenham 8.22 Tottenham 3-1 Bournemouth 7.91 Man United 2-2 Tottenham 7.80 Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham 7.67

However, despite Richarlison's phenomenal transformation, there are still rumours that Tottenham want to sign a new striker as Kane's long-term replacement.

Indeed, the likes of Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez, Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke and even Brentford star Ivan Toney have been linked in the last few months.

The latter man will most likely be central to one of the summer transfer window's most gripping sagas, with Fabrizio Romano claiming he is one of the "big names" to watch out for.

"Ivan Toney will be one of the big names to follow during the summer transfer window," wrote Romano for 888sport.

"The England striker is expected to leave Brentford as manager Thomas Frank also confirmed in the last hours, the plan is clear: after difficult months with recent ban, Toney was open to stay at Brentford until the end of the season to return in good conditions, back to business with goals and excellent performances. But then, in the summer it will be time to look for new opportunity."

Despite facing stiff competition, Spurs have not been entirely ruled out of the race for Toney just yet, with HITC and journalist Graeme Bailey sharing an update on their interest.

Tottenham want Toney as Brentford gift hefty discount

According to their information, Tottenham are interested in signing Toney and Brentford have slashed his asking price from £80 million to £50-60 million.

The in-form number nine, though, is also wanted by a host of other top-flight sides - including Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle.

Toney, who's back scoring goals after his ban for gambling breaches, has been called a "playmaker" striker by Arsenal star Declan Rice.

"He's kind of like Harry Kane in a way where he's not only an out-and-out striker, he's a playmaker as well - his left and right-footed passing, the way he picks out his teammates is a special technique to have." said Rice to talkSPORT.