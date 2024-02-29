Tottenham are now keen on signing a £64 million star who Man City boss Pep Guardiola has lavished with praise, as the Lilywhites continue to prepare for what will be a very interesting summer transfer window.

Spurs drawing up summer shortlist

Technical director Johan Lange and the wider Spurs recruitment team are said to already be at work ahead of the summer, with club insider Paul O'Keefe recently claiming that Barcelona star Raphinha is among the options they're considering.

In an effort to back manager Ange Postecoglou, reports suggest the north Londoners are after upgrades all over the pitch, including at centre-back, full-back, central midfield and further forward.

Indeed, Tottenham apparently want a star winger and continue to be heavily linked with Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, among other midfield options. Meanwhile, other media sources claim Postecoglou is interested in another back-up defender and potential alternatives in the full-back area.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Crystal Palace (home) March 2nd Aston Villa (away) March 10th Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th

It could be a busy summer at N17, but their budget may still be limited depending on whether they qualify for the Champions League at the end of this season.

Versatile players who can be deployed in multiple positions could be a key way to ensure Postecoglou is backed with depth, while also making sure they don't spend over the odds on a plethora of major signings.

One potential option who would certainly fit that mould is Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich. The 29-year-old, who has played as a centre-back, full-back, defensive midfielder and winger throughout a decorated career, is also out of contract next year and hasn't committed to an extension.

This gives Bayern just two windows to either agree on an extension or sell, and this is where Spurs come in.

Tottenham now want to sign Joshua Kimmich

According to HITC and journalist Graeme Bailey, Tottenham are now "keen" on signing Kimmich who himself fancies a move to the Premier League.

They will have to contend with the likes of Man City and Liverpool, who are also thought to be admirers, but links to such a prestigious player are perhaps a sign of the wonderful times at Spurs right now.

Rumoured to command a £64 million price tag this year, Kimmich has been branded a player with "absolutely everything" by Guardiola.

“I told him that he's perhaps one of the best centre-backs in the world. I love this boy. We have a very good defender who’s strong in the build-up play. I like to work with players who are eager to learn. He's got the desire, the will, the passion. He's got absolutely everything."

Kimmich would bring a winner's mentality, having clinched eight Bundesliga titles, a Champions League winner's medal and numerous other trophies during his time in Bavaria.