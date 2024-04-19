Tottenham are in pole position to sign a £50 million attacking midfielder over billionaire-owned league rivals Newcastle as a report shares news this week.

Spurs targeting new attacking options ahead of 24/25

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has been widely tipped to bring in another new attacker in the summer.

This could be in the form of a new striker, as reliable media sources like Alasdair Gold have backed that Spurs want to fully replace club-record scorer Harry Kane with a prolific number nine when the window reopens.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Tottenham wish to bring in a wide attacker as well, to provide that extra cutting edge in the forward areas - not to mention another avenue for goals and assists.

Many star players have been linked within the last month alone, and more are very likely to come to the surface as we slowly approach the summer. They're heavily linked with the likes of Albert Gudmundsson, Eberechi Eze and Pedro Neto, to name a few.

Tottenham's top scorers in all competitions this season Goals Son Heung-min 15 Richarlison 11 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 5 James Maddison 4

Tottenham are currently battling Aston Villa for a place in the top four and Champions League group stage pot for next season, but either way, supporters can expect a busy next transfer window ahead of Postecoglou's second full campaign in charge.

Another ace who Spurs are supposedly very interested in is Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibb-White. The Englishman, who's been key under former Lilywhites boss Nuno Espirito Santo at the City Ground, commands a price tag of around £50 million.

Forest are facing the prospect of having to sell as they bid to balance their books in regard to PSR, with the club already suffering sanctions from the Premier League.

Tottenham well-placed and favourites to sign Gibbs-White over Newcastle

According to Football Insider, sharing an update this week, Spurs have been given a potential boost in their pursuit of the player.

Indeed, it is believed that Tottenham are well-placed and favourites to sign Gibbs-White over Newcastle, coming after Eddie Howe's side entered the race for his signature fairly recently.

The 24-year-old would count towards Postecoglou's homegrown quota, and boasts an impressive 12 goal contributions in the top flight alone this term (five goals, seven assists).

Gibbs-White has also been praised for taking on a leadership role at Forest, suggesting his personality profile may also be pretty appealing for Tottenham.

I'm a big fan of his. I think he is always positive, he gets on the half-turn and plays defence-splitting passes," said former Brighton striker Glenn Murray on Match of the Day this month (via BBC Sport).

"He's just always looking to progress the team. He's just always positive. He's got another side to his game - he doesn't shirk his responsibilities and fights back. For me, that's why he has become a really positive leader for Nottingham Forest."