Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is planning action to help transform an esteemed member of his squad, who he believes is in "desperate" need of confidence.

Spurs host Qarabag in Europa League opener

Tonight, the Lilywhites host Azerbaijani champions Qarabag in their opening Europa League group game of the season, and Postecoglou will be very eager to get off to a convincing start at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The match will kick off at 8pm, and you can watch it on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting from 7pm. Spurs could make it three wins on the trot in all competitions, having just beaten Coventry City in the EFL Cup and Brentford in the Premier League, which would be a real morale booster for the squad.

Following Qarabag, the north Londoners travel to Old Trafford for a tough game at Man United, before taking on Ferencvaros in their next Europa League group game. Brighton and a London derby clash against West Ham loom after the October international break, so it's a tough run of games awaiting Spurs, and supporters will be hoping for wins from all of these encounters.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Man United vs Tottenham September 29 Brighton vs Tottenham October 6 Tottenham vs West Ham October 19 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3

Postecoglou is looking to end the club's 16-year wait for a major trophy, with their last one being the Carling Cup in 2008. The Europa League is a real opportunity to make this dream a reality, and after Postecoglou promised supporters silverware in his second season at the helm.

"I am really pleased to be back there and excited to be back in it," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's European involvement.

"I spoke about it last year that it was a real gap in our calendar and didn't help us at certain times of the year not having regular football, that challenge of playing different types of opposition and exposing our whole squad to some meaningful game-time. And the worst thing was sitting around watching other teams play in it. It didn't sit right with me so being back in a European competition is important."

A real talking point in the early stages of the season has been new striker Dominic Solanke, who has big shoes to fill as he comes in to take Harry Kane's previous mantle as Tottenham's chief goalscorer.

The Englishman scored his first goal with a tap-in against Brentford last weekend, and Ledley King has heaped praise on Solanke for his work rate already.

Postecoglou hatches plan to transform Solanke at Tottenham

However, according to GiveMeSport, Postecoglou desperately wants to give Solanke a confidence boost, and is aiming to transform the £90,000-per-week star into the talisman they require after Daniel Levy shelled out £65 million to sign him from Bournemouth.

The first step of his plan is to start Solanke in their game against Qarabag, despite it being an opportunity to give fringe players a run in the team. Indeed, Postecoglou wants to maintain Solanke's presence in the starting eleven, and the 27-year-old could have a productive evening against the European minnows this evening.

A goal or two against Qarabag would be an excellent follow-on from his strike at home to Brentford, and Postecoglou appears to believe that Solanke could benefit from a consistent run of prolific form, no matter the opposition.